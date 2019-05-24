Five county baseball players named all-3 Rivers Conference

By: Staff report

WHITEVILLE — Five baseball players from Robeson County were named to the all-conference team announced by the Three Rivers Conference on Friday.

Red Springs finished fourth in the league and sent a pair of players to the all-conference team, while St. Pauls, Fairmont and South Robeson each sent one player each to the first team.

Darren Bowen and Jaylen Mack were the two selected from Red Springs. The two seniors were the battery for the Red Devils that made the first round of the state playoffs. Bowen struck out 105 batters, while Mack was the leading hitter for the Red Devils this season.

Honorable mentions from Red Springs included Coty Locklear, Jayshawn Carthen and Colton Locklear.

St. Pauls junior Caleb Henderson was named first-team all-conference for the Bulldogs, while honorable mention was given to pitchers Marcus Johnson and D.J. Hinson. Henderson had one of the top bats in the St. Pauls order with a .391 average.

Fairmont freshman Colby Thorndyke was arguably the best player for the Golden Tornadoes as the leader in batting average, RBIs, hits, doubles and triples. He also had the best ERA among any of the Fairmont arms. Michael Richardson and Skyler Hunt were named honorable mention.

South Robeson’s Andrew Chavis was named all-conference, while Cody Scott and Jeremiah Lowery earned honorable mention nods.

Whiteville claimed the conference crown and sent four players to the all-conference team. The Wolfpack also swept the conference awards with Lincoln Ransom earning Player of the Year and Brett Harwood earning Coach of the Year.

