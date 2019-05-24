Lupo, Howell named top track athletes in the Three Rivers

May 24, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Lupo
Howell

LUMBERTON — Robeson County athletes swept the Three Rivers Conference track and field regular season awards, taking Player of the Year for both boys and girls, while also boasting the Coach of the Year.

Fairmont’s Jamesha Howell took home the top female athlete honors after placing first in the triple jump, long jump and 100-meter dash in the TRC track and field championships in early May.

St. Paul’s Trinston Lupo was named the boys athlete of the year after first-place finishes in the 800, 1600 and 3200 at the conference championships. And David Shaw took Coach of the Year honors after the Bulldogs claimed the conference championship title.

A number of county athletes represented their respective school on the all-conference team.

St. Pauls had the most representatives as Demaria Williams, William Ford and Trellis Mack joined Lupo on the all-conference boys team. Making the team for the girls were Lady Bulldogs teammates Jasmine Lorenzo, Mackenzie Ransom, Destiny Maynor, Raven Jacobs, Flora Orozco, Shaquan Anderson, T.J. Eichelberger and Diamond Simms-Moore.

Jordan Waters and Jakeem Moore were named to the all-conference boys team for Fairmont.

South Robeson was represented by Marquice Murphy for the boys, while Nytia Lewis, Diamond Mitchell, D’Amrah Rowdy and Agelasha Thompson were named to the girls all-conference team.

For Red Springs, Kyndal McCadney, Omaryah McMillian, Cassidy Pevia and Navaeh Locklear were selected for the girls all-conference team.

Lupo
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_mug_Lupo.jpegLupo

Howell
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_mug_Jamesha.jpgHowell

Staff report

Related Articles