Lupo, Howell named top track athletes in the Three Rivers

LUMBERTON — It’s never too early to talk about football, right?

All six county high school football teams have been putting in work during the allotted time from the NCHSAA for spring workouts, using them to help prepare younger players, and sharpen key returners heading into the summer.

Fairmont

With the absence of county Heisman award winner Jordan Waters, the Fairmont football team has shifted its focus to developing a young core that coach Kevin Inman hopes will be up for the challenge of making another playoff push.

“Our guys have done a great job this offseason of getting bigger, faster, stronger and attacking the mental aspect of it as well,” Inman said.

“We’re still young in the grand scheme of things. (Young players) have to take that new role…and now realize that they got to step up and play.”

A pair of two-way standouts from a year ago, rising senior Cam Harrington and soon-to-be junior Kadeem Leonard were the first names mentioned by Inman to take a big leap forward. Harrington spent time as a defensive lineman and running back, while Leonard was a viable outside linebacker and tight end.

Meanwhile, Jakeem Moore is another rising junior that Inman says will see the most action from the slot after collecting a team-high 36 receptions last season. Derrick Baker will be the lead running back after racking up 86 totes as a freshman.

Inman says he uses the hour-and-thirty minute practices to get the 25-30 players in attendance knowledge and understanding of basic concepts, especially in the passing game.

“Getting them used to people double covering them and jamming them up is a fun experience,” Inman said of his new go-to guys. “Especially for a young player, you’re not used to being in that role, now they got to jump into that very quickly.”

Lumberton

A new identity is emerging from the Lumberton Pirates practice field after back-to-back 2-9 seasons. Assistant coach Adam Deese says he senses a renewed energy from a young group filled with new faces, who he calls “hungrier” and more receptive to learning than those in year’s past.

“You see a group right now that don’t want to see what happened in the past, and they want to write their own narrative,” Deese said.

He estimates about 60 players per day participating in the team drills and scrimmages, which have mostly been facilitated through a trio of rising senior leaders.

Michael Todd, who towers at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and C.J. McCray, 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, pose matchup problems from a defensive standpoint. Meanwhile, Deese also praised the leadership from center Tavian Pratt who anchors a hefty offensive line returning most of its starters.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what these guys can do when we transition into pads and get to hit a little bit,” Deese said.

Purnell Swett

Familiarity is helping the Rams in the spring adjust to the change at head coach. Former offensive assistant coach Robbie Brown took over on an interim basis for Jon Sherman when he resigned in April, and this spring has been about working out what kinks the squad faces with the change.

“Terminology and the base stuff is more or less the same thing,” Brown said.

The Rams have averaged around 45 athletes at each session, with the bulk of that group being underclassmen that will step into new roles next year, especially on the offensive line.

“We’ve got some guys from last year coming back,” Brown said. “Losing Chandler Brayboy is a big loss, but we are hoping that we will be a little more diverse and some of the guys that weren’t quite ready last year will be ready to take the step up.”

Brown said that he anticipates numbers to increase in the summer once other activities slow down.

Purnell Swett will also see new faces outside of the trenches, and the spring has worked to prepare those position with valuable reps.

“We’ve got three or four juniors that have stepped up and kind of become leaders this spring and that is what we are going to have to have,” Brown said. “We need them to lead and set the example to be out front in exercises and warm ups to set the example.”

Red Springs

Coming off an up-and-down season in 2019, Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches is still looking for more from his young group going through spring workouts.

“We need to create some more enthusiasm and get more kids out,” Ches said of a turnout he’s not quite pleased with at this point in the offseason.

Red Springs will feature several returners at key positions, but also will have turnover in the trenches, and be without leaders on the defensive side of the ball.

“We graduated a fair amount of seniors so we are working every day to learn as much as possible because we have a very, very young group,” Ches said. “We have a lot of inexperience and a lot of hard work is ahead of them.”

St. Pauls

Coming off a county-best 8-4 season and taking home Coach of the Year honors serving in an interim role, Mike Setzer is emphasizing the fundamentals with his group in the offseason.

“It’s like we tear the whole car down,” Setzer said of spring practices of which he estimates close to a 100% turnout of this year’s team.

“We bring it all the way back down to basics and try to coach the kids like they don’t know football. They want to go into fifth gear, and we’re keeping them in first…But it is nice to have to slow some of them down.”

The veteran coach likens this period as the “preview to summer” where the workouts will amplify and admits that the current sessions can be tough to direct because now he has experienced players who want to attack the drills at full speed.

Among the most eager is rising senior running back Marqueise Coleman, who, statistically, is the best offensive player in the county from those returning after accumulating more than 1,500 yards a year ago. Setzer says the shifty back has garnered some attention from college programs across the state and noted how “fun” it’s been to watch coaches visit practices to recruit.

But he added that Coleman isn’t the only one turning heads in the early going, stating, “What’s scary is to see the athleticism we got right now.”

Fellow rising seniors Jadakyss Glover-Graham and Anthony Campbell are returning starters who also participate in other varsity athletics for the Bulldogs. Glover-Graham is the leading receiver for the group, while Campbell comes back as the leading tackler with 88 total wrap-ups last season.

South Robeson

Like Purnell Swett, the Mustangs are also going through changes with the coaching staff, but coach Mike Propst is hoping that nearly a full offseason with the guys will help mend the transition.

“Coming in February was a key to that. With my job here I’m able to be in the weight room some and that has helped a lot,” Propst said. “We’re focusing on the weight room and trying to get our speed better.”

By the end of the season last year, South Robeson was down to 20 players on the roster, and so far numbers have hovered around that much of the offseason workouts, but familiar faces have populated that group.

Propst said that his staff is nearly completed, and once it is done will have all six members at the school, leading to better leadership of a roster he said has good athletes. To help prepare that team, the spring has mostly been focused on schematics.

“We are just teaching football, basic football, everything from formations to football terminology that we use in our system,” Propst said. “We’re just working hard trying to get it right.”

Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Lumberton defensive lineman Michael Todd attempts to block a pass by Jordan Bryant during spring practice earlier in the week. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Spring_Lum_TODD.jpg Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Lumberton defensive lineman Michael Todd attempts to block a pass by Jordan Bryant during spring practice earlier in the week. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Fairmont defensive back Armon Houston intercepts a pass intended for running back Derrick Baker during spring practice earlier in the week. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_FairmontArmonHoustonINT.jpg Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Fairmont defensive back Armon Houston intercepts a pass intended for running back Derrick Baker during spring practice earlier in the week.

By Jonathan Bym and Donnell Coley Sports staff