From the Fringe

By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Aaron Maynor and Bradley Hamilton were the winners in this past weekend’s Member-Member tournament. This marks the fourth time this duo has won this championship.

They had a two-stroke victory over Dylan Thompson and Jacob Thompson. Kinly Williamson and Sean Morrow won the second flight, with a one-stroke victory over Tommy Davis and Sam Edens. The third flight was won by Bruce Thompson and Al Lewis, who won by four shots over Gene Hall and Danny Glasscock.

Aaron Maynor posted his best career round on Sunday of the Member-Member tournament, firing an 8-under-par 64.

Sean Morrow shot his best career round on Sunday of the Member-Member tournament with a 6-under-par 66.

Tim Moore and Al Almond won this week’s senior shootout on a three-way playoff over second place Mike Sellers and Lee Hunt and third place Tommy Lowry and James Smith.

James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry won the second flight over Richard Moore and Ray Locklear. The third flight was won by Don Atkinson and Jeff Tedder, followed by D.J. Jones and Jim Rogers. Tim Moore, J.D. Revels and James Smith were closest to the pin winners, with Moore claiming two pins.

The next senior shootout will be played on Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble tournament will be played this Thursday, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $15 for members and $20 for non-members. A meal will be served after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information and to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Aaron Maynor 64; Sean Morrow 66; Bradley Hamilton 68; Ron Calcutt 68; Dylan Thompson 68; Tommy Davis 71; Mitch Grier 71; Donald Arnette 72; Jerry Stubbs 72; Brook Gehrke 73; Tim Rice 73; Eddie Butler 73; Kirk Hamilton 73; Kevin Davis 73; Jeff Tedder 73; Butch Lennon 73; Bruce Thompson 74; Robert Lawson 74; Johnaton Wilcox 74; Mark Smith 74; Bert Thomas 74; James Thompson 75; Brian Davis 75; Trey Calcutt 75.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

James Oxendine and Ricky Harris claimed this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout with a 64.

Runner-ups Tommy Belch and James Humphrey finished in second with a 67.

Harris was the closest to the flag winner.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

