UNCP’s Graham makes history, earning All-American honors at NCAAs

By: Staff report
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Junior Javon Graham registered a time of 14.28 seconds on the way to an 11th place finish in the 110-meter Hurdles on Friday evening at the NCAA Division II outdoor track and field championships.

Although not advancing to Saturday’s finals of the event, Graham will pick up second team All-American honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (ISTFCCCA) with the performance. He becomes the first UNCP student-athlete in 45 years (David Phillips, Long Jump, 1974) to earn All-American honors in both the Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field seasons.

Student-athletes will earn first team All-American honors by virtue of finishing among the top-8 in their events, including as a member of a relay, at the NCAA indoor track and field championships. Second team All-American honors are for those student-athletes who finished ninth through 12th in their individual events, or on a relay team that finished ninth or 10th.

Graham became the first UNCP indoor track and field student-athlete in 44 years to pick up All-American honors at the NCAA indoor track and field championships after finishing 11th in the 60-meter hurdles in March.

