County sends 10 to NC Soccer Coaches all-region team

LUMBERTON — The following are the 2019 selections for the All-County baseball team. They were selected from among the six county high school teams.

Those with a “*” were 2016 All-County selections, those with a “^” were 2017 All-County selections and those with a “+” were 2018 All-County selections

Coach of the Year

Jeff Lamb, Purnell Swett: Much like he saw in his first season with the Rams, Lamb’s club struggled out the gate against a tough schedule both in and outside of Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The Rams rallied to close the regular season out with 11 wins in their last 13 games. Purnell Swett also made up for a loss in the championship of the Slugfest a year ago to claim the championship on its home field in late April.

Lamb’s take: “That was the goals for us this year, to make the playoffs and win the Slugfest. Now we want to show progression from that. Over the last few games, we were in playoff mode. Sometimes the more you win the easier it is. I know it sounds crazy, but we got on a roll and kept pounding out more wins from there.”

Player of the Year

*^+Zack Carter, INF/RHP, Sr., Purnell Swett: As the leader of a young Purnell Swett roster, Carter was a steady glove, a solid bat and an important reliever for the Rams in his final season. Coming in as a transfer, Carter helped fill the void that was there after a handful of players exited the program after last season to graduation. Carter led the team for players that appeared in more than 20 games, with a .370 average, 30 hits, 22 stolen bases and 20 runs scored. He also added 12 RBIs and had a pair of homers. In the field, he sported a .908 fielding percentage at shortstop. Carter also pitched 15 2/3 innings, striking out 18 batters and did not allow an earned run.

Carter’s take: “Soon as I adapted to the new environment, it just blew up. I went up there to the plate with a plan. I knew that if my leadoff batter couldn’t get on I had to do something. I was either going to bunt and make something happen or get a base hit. This is awesome to win in my last year before I leave off to play ball. I give it to my team. If I’ve got a team that will back me up, I know I’ve got to find a way to step up and lead.”

Lamb’s take: “He did a little bit of everything for us. You put him out there every day and you knew what you were getting from him. That’s what you look for in a baseball player. He was producing and that’s what it’s about. He wasn’t a vocal guy, but he showed up and did his job. This validates that he is an all-around good baseball player. He’s the kid you want on your team.”

Pitcher of the Year

+Darren Bowen, RHP, Sr., Red Springs: After not seeing any time on the mound at the varsity level for his first two seasons in high school, Bowen exploded onto the scene last year as a junior, and backed that performance up as a senior. The UNCP signee finished with an 8-4 record and a 1.01 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched. He also led the county in strikeouts with 105, and posted more than 200 punchouts over his final two seasons in Red Springs.

Bowen’s take: “It came a lot easier for me this year. Hitting the spots was easier and I was getting guys out. It just went a lot smoother for me for my second year pitching.”

Red Springs coach Chris Howell’s take: “He just stepped up to the challenge and there was no drop off from last year to this year.”

Most Improved Player

+Ethan Wilkins, INF, So., Purnell Swett: After winning freshman of the year in the county last season, Wilkins continued to progress as a sophomore into one of the leading hitters for the Rams this season. Wilkins moved from behind the plate to first base midway through the year, and had a .920 fielding percentage. At the plate is where he made the biggest jump, hitting .300 with 16 RBIs, growing from his .197 average as a freshman.

Wilkins’ take: “I had a lot of practice and my team backed me up on the switch to first. I put in a lot of work and I changed my approach at the plate a lot. Last year I think I might have been a little nervous since I was a freshman up there playing. Since I was a sophomore, I had to have that mentality that I’m going eat and destroy.”

Lamb’s take: “He’s a kid with a bright future and he swings the bat well. He caught for me last year and we rolled him to first base to get some guys in the lineup and he adjusted well. He never complained and the future is bright for him. He understands as a hitter what he is trying to do when he comes in.”

Freshman of the Year

Colby Thorndyke, UTL/P, Fr., Fairmont: Coming in as a freshman with big shoes to fill, Thorndyke lived up to the expectations, and exceeded others as the leading hitter and pitcher for the Golden Tornadoes. Thorndyke hit .389 with 15 RBIs and 11 extra-base hits. On the mound, he had the best ERA of any Fairmont pitcher with 2.60 and he struck out 32 batters.

Thorndyke’s take: “I knew I had to step up and do my role because I was a freshman on varsity, and I tried to play up to my ability. I felt like I stepped up the most with my pitching. When I was hitting, I started seeing it well after adjusting to start off. Once I got the feel and settled in a little bit, I was able to hit it like I knew I could.

Fairmont coach Sandy Thorndyke’s take: “With a freshman coming in, you don’t know how good or what to expect from them. I would say it was a surprise, but as much baseball I have seen him play, overall when you sit back and look it’s not as much of a surprise hitting.”

Starters

P: Parks Ledwell, Sr., Lumberton: As one of the best pitchers in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, Ledwell shined as a senior with a 1.37 ERA in 41 innings on the mound. Ledwell also fanned 77 batters in his final season with the Pirates.

C: Jalyn McIntyre, Jr., Purnell Swett: McIntyre came on late in the year with a two-game stretch where he hit two home runs and drove in six RBIs early in the season. That output propelled him a county-leading 23 RBIs and a .356 batting average in his first season on varsity.

INF: Michael Richardson, Jr., Fairmont: As one of the few veterans in the Golden Tornadoes’ lineup, Richardson batted .286 with 10 RBIs. He stole a team-high 12 bases this season.

INF: Dylan Bruce, Sr., Lumberton: The senior was a steady leader for the Pirates this season, batting .270 with eight RBIs, and a team-leading 11 stolen bases. As valuable as his bat was, Bruce’s defense with minimal miscues out in the field.

INF: Andrew Chavis, Sr., South Robeson: Chavis earned all-conference in his final season and played in key spots in the infield, as well as pitching, for the Mustangs this season.

INF: Colton Lockler, Sr., Red Springs: Locklear was a leading power hitter for the Red Devils this season, knocking out the team’s lone homer and driving in 11 RBIs as a senior.

OF: +Coty Locklear, Sr., Red Springs: As the second-leading hitter on the team, Locklear showed his versatility for the Red Devils this season. The senior hit .338 with eight RBIs, and had a .931 fielding percentage.

OF: Skyler Hunt, Sr., Fairmont: Hunt was second on the team with his .326 batting average and 10 RBIs. The senior was one of two Golden Tornadoes to hit a homer this season and also had four doubles.

OF: Caleb Henderson, Jr., St. Pauls: Henderson was one of the Bulldogs’ top hitter this season with a .391 batting average to go along with a team-high 14 stolen bases. He also drove in eight runs.

Reserves

*^+Jaylen Mack, C/RHP, Sr., Red Springs: .371, 21 R, 9 RBIs, 27 IP, 23 Ks.

^+Jeremiah Locklear, LHP, Jr., Purnell Swett: 4-5, 1.67 ERA, 58 2/3 IP, 62 Ks.

Camden Locklear, OF, Jr., Lumberton: .277, 12 R, 9 RBIs, 7 SB.

Marcus Johnson, OF/LHP, Sr., St. Pauls: 4-4, 4.16 ERA, 35 1/3 IP, 37Ks

+Jayshawn Carthen, OF, Sr. Red Springs: .279, 8 RBIs, .925 fielding average.

Individual awards and team selections were made by Donnell Coley and Jonathan Bym.

