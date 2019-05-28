County sends 10 to NC Soccer Coaches all-region team

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON —Ten Robeson County athletes were named to girl’s soccer all-region teams as announced by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Purnell Swett led the way with five players chosen for the Region 4 team. Midfielders Maddison Oxendine, Tala Lowry and Layla Locklear along with forward Abi Lowry were selected. Goalkeeper Monica Lowry rounded out the Lady Rams standouts.

Oxendine scored a team-high 27 goals and assisted on 13 this season, while Abi Lowry enjoyed her third straight season of 24 goals or more, totaling 25. Locklear provided a complement to Oxendine and Abi Lowry, setting a school record in assists in a season with 23.

Tala Lowry anchored the backline on most nights and also chipped in one goal and five assists. Monica Lowry saved 80 shot attempts and opponents scored 31 goals against her for a 2.5 goals against average.

For Lumberton, midfielder Sallee Jones and defender Honiah Locklear were also named to the Region 4 grouping. Locklear provided a gritty presence for the Lady Pirates defense while Jones dictated the action on the field from the middle and provided senior leadership.

Red Springs’ midfielders Cristina Cubas-Posadas, Fatima Salgado and Dayanara Tellez were selected to the Region 6 squad. Tellez was the group’s top scorer, netting three of the Lady Red Devils’ five goals on the year. Cubas-Posadas was a senior captain for a young team, while Salgado anchored the defense.

