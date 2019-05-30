Lumberton softball holds hitting camp June 8

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team will provide a youth hitting camp at the Lumberton High School softball field next Saturday.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost per camper is $25, which includes instruction as well as pizza, snacks and drinks. Sign-ups will be held the morning of the camp.

Providing instruction at the camp will be the Lumberton softball coaching staff, along with seniors Madison Canady, Morgan Britt, Kasey West and Ashley Prevatte. The four seniors have racked up softball accolades during their four seasons on the diamond at Lumberton, and were key parts of the offense this season.

All students must provide proof of insurance coverage for any injury or sickness incurred while attending the softball camp.

For more information contact Mackie Register 910-740-3393. Make checks out to S.A.C. (Softball Assistance Club).

