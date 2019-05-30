Reed: Is Durant a luxury or necessity to the Warriors’ success

May 30, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Josh Reed - Contributor
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, walks away from referee Ken Mauer during the first half of Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif. Durant is yet to progress to on-court work in his recovery from a strained right calf and won't be ready to return for Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 30. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

The Golden State Warriors have been playing their best basketball as of late without arguably the best player on the planet on the court. Ever since All-Star guard Kevin Durant limped to the locker room with a calf injury, the two-time defending NBA champions have actually looked and performed better than they did with the back-to-back Finals MVP in the lineup.

Nobody is saying that the Warriors are a better team without Durant because not having one of the top three players in the league on the court is never a good thing. However, they have played better and more efficiently without him since he walked off the court in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

He was later ruled out indefinitely and while many believed that his injury coupled with the loss of Demarcus Cousins to a torn quad in Game 2 of the opening round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers meant that the reigning champs would be vulnerable going forward. However, they have looked stronger and smoother than ever in every game since.

They would hold onto the lead and win the game in which Durant went down, 104-99, and captured the series with a 118-113 victory in Game 6. Their performance in their sensational sweep of the Portland Trailblazers in the Western Conference Finals was a true example of beautiful basketball. They became just the second team since the 1956-57 Boston Celtics to make it to a fifth straight NBA Finals series.

Since Durant has been out Steph Curry has returned to his dangerous form after looking like a shell of himself in the postseason prior to his absence. He surpassed a trio of all-time greats that includes Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and future Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant and LeBron James when he scored the most points in NBA history by a player in a four-game sweep. Curry averaged 36.5 points per game against Portland and is back to his sharpshooting self from three-point range.

Curry isn’t the only Warrior that has stepped up and benefited from Durant’s injury, power forward Draymond Green and shooting guard Klay Thompson have seen their impact and production ramp up significantly as well. Green, in particular, has been dynamic on both ends of the court and has been contributing much more on offense against the Trailblazers. In fact, in the series sweep-clinching win in Game 4, he and Curry became the only pair of teammates in league history to record a triple-double in the same playoff game.

It seems that without Durant in the lineup, the ball gets distributed among the other players on the court more evenly. Their ability to execute screens, picks and find each other in transition for perfect passes has been their key to their recent excellence according to many experts. Many believe that when Durant was in the game the team played more iso ball to feed the ball to their best player but with him out, an offensive onslaught came come from anywhere and anyone.

Nobody is casting any doubts on Durant’s greatness and status as perhaps the best player in the world, but this Golden State team is playing so good without him. If they do capture their fourth championship in the last five years without him, they could very well prove that having him on the roster is more of a luxury than a necessity to their ability to win a title.

There has been some social media reaction from Durant disparaging the notion that the team is better off without him and he and Green even had a heated verbal interaction in the regular season in which he reportedly said that they don’t need him to win a championship because they already accomplished that feat before he joined the team. The two have since put that behind them according to Green but if they win it all without him, he could prove himself right.

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant, left, walks away from referee Ken Mauer during the first half of Game 5 of the team’s second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif. Durant is yet to progress to on-court work in his recovery from a strained right calf and won’t be ready to return for Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 30. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_AP19143716339283-1.jpgFILE – In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant, left, walks away from referee Ken Mauer during the first half of Game 5 of the team’s second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif. Durant is yet to progress to on-court work in his recovery from a strained right calf and won’t be ready to return for Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 30. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

By Josh Reed

Contributor