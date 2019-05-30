Fairmont grad Lonnie Cox named next football coach at Union Pines

May 30, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Cox

CAMERON — Lonnie Cox, a 2009 graduate of Fairmont High School and former assistant coach in the county, was hired as the next football coach at Union Pines High School on Thursday.

The hire was approved by the Moore County Schools Board of Education on Thursday at its meeting. He replaces Matt Quinn, who resigned to take over at Westwood in South Carolina. Quinn coached the Vikings to an 11-11 record in two seasons. The head-coaching job is Cox’ first.

“It’s an absolute dream come true and I couldn’t think of a better situation to be in as a first-year coach,” he said. “(Union Pines Principal) Mr. (Andrew) McCormick and (athletic director) Coach (Bobby) Purvis share the same vision as me on how we think a football program ought to be run. I think it’s important that I work for an administration that believes the same things I believe in.”

Cox started his high school coaching career at Lumberton in 2012. After leaving the Pirates in 2014, Cox returned to his alma mater, Fairmont, to serve as an assistant for three seasons. Cox coached the offensive line in 2014 before taking over the offensive playcalling in his final two seasons.

“I’d like to thank (former Lumberton assistant and current Red Springs head coach) Lawrence Ches for investing an enormous amount of time with me as a beginning coach,” Cox said. “I also would like to thank (former Fairmont) Coach (Mark) Heil for trusting in me to take over the offense. It was a high-pressure situation.”

Under Cox’s direction, Fairmont’s high-octane offense posted video-game like numbers on the gridiron behind the play of three-time Robeson County Heisman Julius Caulder at quarterback.

In the last two seasons, Cox has been an assistant at Scotland and Southern Lee. While in Laurinburg, he coached running backs Zamir White and Syheam McQueen as the Scots made a run to the state championship game in 2017. Cox was the offensive playcaller once again last season at Southern Lee, where the Cavs made school history in hosting a state playoff game for the first time.

“I’ve been very fortunate over the last seven years to be under some tremendous head coaches who have all taught me on how football programs should be run,” Cox said. “Without those experiences, I don’t think that I would be where I am at today. And it has prepared me to be a head coach.”

Cox said that taking over Union Pines, which is in the same conference as Southern Lee, is a good situation to walk into.

“I’m excited with this program because the foundation is already there,” he said. “This will not be a hard transition because of all the hard work that Coach Quinn and his staff had done the last two years.”

Union Pines gives Cox a return to Robeson County this fall as the Vikings visit St. Pauls on Aug. 30.

“It’s going to be an incredible opportunity to come back to Robeson County and compete against someone who I believe is a very good coach and man in Mike Setzer,” Cox said.

Cox
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_file-61-1.jpegCox

By Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Related Articles