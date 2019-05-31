Dudley among world’s strongest

May 31, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Donnell Coley - Staff writer
Dudley
Courtesy photo Lumberton native Michael Dudley poses on the podium after winning the bronze medal at the 2019 World Bench Press Championship in Tokyo on May 21.

TOKYO — In his first stint representing the country for an international weightlifting event, Robeson County native Michael Dudley immediately noticed a stark contrast from previous high-stake competitions.

“Everything was completely different. (It) was the first time I’ve ever been on stage like that, with a crowd and TV cameras in your face,” Dudley said of the 2019 World Bench Press Championships hosted by the International Powerlifting Federation in Tokyo last week.

“I was freaking out. I had stage fright.”

Graduating from Lumberton High in 2006, the 32-year-old naval officer described his performance in the men’s open bench press as his “worst competition in a while,” despite coming home with a bronze medal in the 231-pound weight division that featured 12 participants representing nine different countries.

Dudley said he wasn’t able to see the exercise platform before walking out for his first of three lifts, and was “blown away” by the large-scale setup. He also noted the challenges of the foreign language barrier as well as meeting new coaches.

Despite sporting one of the fresher faces in most fields he participates, Dudley has already collected a couple of first-place victories and qualified for the Tokyo event by finishing second at the national powerlift competition earlier this year.

But even with the success, he came into the international showcase ready to make a statement.

“Working hard and continuing to learn and grow from the people around me —not staying set in my ways. Just because I made it this far, doesn’t mean somebody doesn’t have a better way,” he said of adjusting to the step up in competition.

Just two months prior to the competition, Dudley enlisted the services of a new coach, Nicholas Guidice, who he says helped improve his training and nutrition. Part of Guidice’s regiment required Dudley to increase his competition weight from 218 to 231 pounds.

“People normally look at the struggles trying to lose weight, but when you look at all the food trying to gain lean muscle mass and trying to gain weight, it sucks too,” Dudley said.

He detailed a daily diet that consisted of eating 10-12 chicken thighs a day and though he says he wasn’t comfortable with the additional weight, health-wise, there was a noticeable improvement.

Dudley’s third-place lift of 540.13 pounds broke the world record at the time, but he says he “choked” on his final lift, as he couldn’t extend his massive arms far enough to push the 556.7 pounds stacked on the bar. The disappointment stems from having already successfully lifted the weight during a state competition in March, which is deemed unofficial internationally because world judges aren’t in attendance.

“But, I’ll tell you that was a little spark, though,” he said of the failed attempt. “It’s easy to be complacent when you’re the top in the U.S. and you don’t really look at other countries’ rankings. To go in there and you got six, seven, eight guys around you that are all around the same lift, it’s a big eye-opener and it definitely makes you humble.”

The gold medalist is a familiar foe, fellow Team USA member Joseph Amendola, who set a world record by lifting 544 pounds. Amendola also edged Dudley in the national event leading up to Tokyo, but Dudley says his resolve has only intensified, with experience being the biggest obstacle in the way of reaching the pinnacle.

“My future looks great. The world coach already reached out to me and said he wanted to see me back next year,” he said confidently. “I just want to continue to grow, learn what I can and hopefully get that gold.”

The finishes from the competition are pending and become final next week after the results of an authorized drug test.

Dudley
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Mug_Dudley.jpgDudley

Courtesy photo Lumberton native Michael Dudley poses on the podium after winning the bronze medal at the 2019 World Bench Press Championship in Tokyo on May 21.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Dudley_bronze.jpgCourtesy photo Lumberton native Michael Dudley poses on the podium after winning the bronze medal at the 2019 World Bench Press Championship in Tokyo on May 21.
Lumberton native takes third at world powerlifting event

By Donnell Coley

Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.