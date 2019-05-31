Dudley among world’s strongest

LUMBERTON — With spring sports season well over with now and high school athletes going their ways to their travel ball teams over the summer, it’s time to look at the top 15 players in the county after the conclusion of the year.

These lists were picked by The Robesonian sports staff.

BASEBALL

1. Darren Bowen, Red Springs — Bowen was the most dominant pitcher in the county this season and his mastery on the mound will be on display locally in the future as he goes to UNCP to further develop. The senior racked up another 100-plus strikeout season courtesy of his breaking ball that few hitters were able to figure out.

2. Zack Carter, Purnell Swett — Carter was the most well-rounded athlete in the county and his play down the stretch helped the Rams make it to the state playoffs this season. As the newcomer to the Purnell Swett team, it didn’t take long for Carter to leave his mark in the county and the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

3. Parks Ledwell, Lumberton — With one of the lowest ERAs in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, Ledwell gave the Pirates a chance against many teams in the conference when he was on the mound, and there was a noticeable difference once he came off.

4. Jalyn McIntyre, Purnell Swett — One of the more surprising newcomers in the county this season, McIntyre made quite the introduction early in the season with a two-homer game against Scotland. He was a consistent middle-of-the-order bat for the Rams this season.

5. Caleb Henderson, St. Pauls — St. Pauls worked around youth, mistakes and woeful pitching this season, but Henderson was probably the most consistent piece for the Bulldogs and will be a building block for the future as a rising senior.

6. Jaylen Mack, Red Springs — The back half of the best battery in the county, Mack willed the Red Devils this season at the plate to help give run support to the pitching staff for a team that struggled to the finish line. But this season was another standout year for the four-year starter.

7. Jeremiah Locklear, Purnell Swett — Locklear was the ace of the Purnell Swett staff once again, and his season improved as the younger players around him developed throughout the year. High expectations are set for the lefty going into his final season next year.

8. Colby Thorndyke, Fairmont — Another Thorndyke has set his sights on being a terror in the Three Rivers Conference for years to come after a solid freshman campaign. Thorndyke’s growth at the plate and on the mound from an above average season gives Fairmont hope in the near future.

9. Skyler Hunt, Fairmont — As the one Golden Tornado with the most experience, Hunt provided the big bat and leadership for Fairmont in his final season to complement the play of Thorndyke.

10. Ethan Wilkins, Purnell Swett — Perhaps no one made a bigger turnaround at the plate this year than Wilkins, who went from a timid freshman to a confident sophomore in the box. In doing so he became another bat that did damage for the Rams.

11. Coty Locklear, Red Springs — Locklear closed his career with a second standout season as one of the many leaders on the Red Springs roster. His ability to fill roles all over the field made him one of the most versatile players in the county.

12. Troy McGirt, Purnell Swett — McGirt flew under the radar to many this year nursing a finger injury for the first half of the season, but the stats don’t lie that he was one of the best at the plate in the county in the limited time he was on the field.

13. Michael Richardson, Fairmont — Richardson was a strong point in the infield for a young Fairmont roster. The junior also provided a timely bat with runners on this season.

14. Andrew Chavis, South Robeson — Chavis was one of several seniors that suffered through a rough season in 2019 with South Robeson, but his play earned him an all-conference and all-county nod.

15. Camden Locklear, Lumberton — Locklear is a key piece going into next year for the Pirates after an above average season at the plate and establishing himself as one of the top guys in the base paths.

SOFTBALL

1. Madison Canady, Lumberton — The Radford signee was on every opposing team’s scouting report and as a result, didn’t see any good pitches on most nights. When she did, Canady connected, especially in big moments, down the stretch. She lifted the Lady Pirates over last year’s state champ Jack Britt in the conference tournament semifinal, then hit a game-tying homer against 4A East Region champs, Hoggard, in the late stages of the second-round playoff loss.

2. Morgan Britt, Lumberton — The Sandhills Athletic Conference co-Pitcher of the Year silenced opposing bats in the early half of the season, racking up four no-hitters. The UNCW signee battled through an injured leg to help the team win 18 games and a second Robeson County Slugfest title in three years.

3. JaiLeana Deese, Purnell Swett — One of the most dominant two-way players in the county, Deese led the Lady Rams in wins and inning pitched, while pacing the team in batting average and RBIs at the plate.

4. Chandra Locklear, Purnell Swett — The county’s freshman of the year proved to be a lethal bat in a dangerous Lady Rams lineup. Locklear led the group in hits and had a team-low ERA.

5. Kasey West, Lumberton — As a reliable source from behind the plate for the Lady Pirates, West was lights out from a fielding standpoint and was a clutch bat at the top of the order.

6. Katlyn Jones, Purnell Swett — A four-year starter at catcher, Jones continued her brilliance behind the plate and had key hits for the team in big moments. She led the group with four hits and four RBIs in two state playoff games.

7. Summer Bullard, Purnell Swett — Another important piece to the Lady Rams freshman class puzzle, Bullard was trusted more from inside the circle down the stretch and repaid coaches with a team-high 54 strikeouts.

8. Angelica Locklear, Purnell Swett — Yet another standout freshman that held down the first base position for the Lady Rams, while providing a viable bat. She went 3-for-3 against top-seeded Richmond in the SAC tournament semifinals.

9. Chloe Locklear, Purnell Swett — After being called up from jayvee early in the season, the freshman third baseman proved she belonged in the Lady Rams lineup, batting well over .400 for the year.

10. Katelyn Culbreth, Lumberton — Culbreth was dependable at first base and showed flashes of brilliance at the plate as a cleanup hitter.

1 1. Kaitlyn Hunt, Fairmont — Simply put, one of the best leaders and hitters in the county, Hunt paced the Lady Golden Tornadoes with a batting average well over .400.

12. Trinity Locklear, Purnell Swett — The senior infielder had her best year at the plate with both her batting average and on-base percentage surpassing .400 for the first time in her career.

13. Rachel O’Neil, Lumberton — An unsung hero for the Lady Pirates lineup, the senior was third on the team in RBIs and led the outfield unit in fielding percentage.

14. Kenija McGougan — The Lady Bulldogs senior infielder paced the group in all major hitting categories while providing a veteran voice for one of the county’s more inexperienced teams.

15. Solara Blue, Red Springs — As the Lady Red Devils ace, Blue started in all eight of the team’s wins.

Bowen https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_file1-10.jpeg Bowen Carter https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_4639.jpeg Carter Ledwell https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_ledwell_ne201872416287236.jpg Ledwell Canady https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Slug_CanadyMug.jpg Canady Britt https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Mug_BRITT-1.jpg Britt Deese https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_file-27.jpeg Deese

The Robesonian sports staff lists county’s best in softball, baseball