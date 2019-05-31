Red Springs’ Brayboy signs for hoops to Sandhills

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
RED SPRINGS — In his one year at Red Springs, Keagan Brayboy earned valuable lessons that helped him set up the next chapter of his life.

“When you come to Red Springs, you have to be tough or you’re not going to make it. Everybody is hard on you, but they do that to make you better,” Brayboy said. “I had to get used to my new teammates. We had to come together and I made some brothers, some lifetime friends here.”

Through that Red Springs toughness, the athletic guard showcased his abilities as a senior that caught the attention of several college programs. On Thursday, Brayboy signed to play college basketball at Sandhills Community College.

“It’s a blessing. If you want to do it, you’ve got to work hard,” Brayboy said.

As the leader of the small Red Springs senior class, and the basketball team as a whole, Brayboy led the team in scoring at 11 points per game, assists at 2.1 per game and steals at two a contest.

Just as Red Springs helped Brayboy grow this season, the feeling was reciprocated for the team. Coach Glenn Patterson said that Brayboy was a crucial part of the Red Devils’ season, and still has a lot to prove on the hardwood.

“He still hasn’t reached his potential. He’s a great kid and has a lot of room for improvement,” Patterson said. “Once he sees the potential he can reach, he’s going to be a dangerous kid. He’s a very hard-nosed defender and that’s what I liked about him.”

Brayboy said the goal of playing at the next level has been there as long as he can remember playing basketball in the back yard.

While Sandhills coach Mike Apple was impressed with Brayboy on the court during the workouts, his game wasn’t the only thing that made Brayboy stand out.

“I saw that he was a very good competitor, but it was the interview that most impressed me because we started talking and he talked about his ambitions and goals,” Apple said. “That kind of sealed the deal for us. I guaranteed him two things. One, he’s going to graduate from Sandhills with a degree in a few years and two, we are going to make him a better basketball player.”

Sandhills finished 25-9 last season and have been a perennial power in the junior college ranks since Apple took over the program in 2011. In 2012, the Flyers won the NJCAA national championship.

Brayboy says that atmosphere will help him develop even more.

“They win and Coach Apple is a good coach. They know how to develop their players and get them to a bigger college,” Brayboy said.

That development will follow up the guidance that Brayboy received from Red Springs assistant Glenn Patterson Jr.

“He played college basketball so he gave me a helping hand this season,” Brayboy said. “Everything I know about college came from him. He was a good college player and good high school player and he helped me.”

Brayboy is the second signee to the Sandhills basketball program this year. 2018 Robeson County Player of the Year Corry Addison signed earlier this year with Sandhills after transferring out from Fayetteville State.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

