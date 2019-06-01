From the Fringe

June 1, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Ricky Harris and James H. Oxendine won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout with a 63.

Donald Barnes and Cliff Nance finished second with a 67. Closest to the flag winners were Jerry Long and Willie Oxendine.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be held Tuesday this coming week with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont’s week in review

Tommy Belch and Mike Sellers were the winners in this week’s senior shootout, winning in a playoff over Ronnie Chavis and Knocky Thorndyke. James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry won the second flight, with Clifton Rich and Rick Baxley coming in second. Thorndyke, James Howard Locklear, Tim Moore, and Tommy Belch were closest to the pin winners.

This week’s senior shootout will be played on Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Barry Leonard, Daniel Leonard, Aaron Maynor and Andy Andrews won the Thursday evening scramble tournament. Thomas Cain, Ronnie Cox, Stevan Cox and Allen Oliver took second and Lee Hunt, Michael Graham, Rick Rogers and Pandora Carter took third. Ricky Baker and Korey Deese were closest to the pin winners.

Top rounds posted this week include: Joey Todd 68; David Sessions 69; Tommy Davis 70; Mitch Grier 71; James Cox 71; Eddie Butler 72; Mike Connor 72; Jack Thompson 72; Eddie Williams 72; Mike Gandley 73; Andy Andrews 73; Drew Schuett 73; Aaron Maynor 74; Dennis Andrews 74; Mitchell Newberry 75; Ricky Baxley 77.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_63E1E90A-E401-4369-ACC9-7B7E498F6666_ne201961153259611.jpeg

Staff report

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]