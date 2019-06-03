Reed: McCoy’s decision to come to Carolina was revenge driven

The results are in and the Carolina Panthers are the winners of the sweepstakes for the services of free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, according to multiple reports from around the league. The six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, who was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in May, used this past weekend to stew over his options after spending the last week and a half taking visits with the Cleveland Browns, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Panthers.
While both the Browns and the Ravens possess more cap space and as a result could’ve have offered him more monetary compensation, Carolina had one thing going for them that ended up being the deciding factor when it was all said and done — revenge. He will sign a one-year deal with the Panthers that is worth $8 million and that could max out to $10.25 million, so there is still a pretty penny that he’ll be getting in his bank account.
Reports also said the Ravens’ deal was nearly double that of what he is taking
While deeply sourced NFL reporters like ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport believed it was a two-team race between Cleveland and Baltimore, neither the Browns nor the Ravens will play the Buccaneers this year since the AFC North played the NFC South last season and will not play them again in the regular season, barring a Super Bowl match up, until the 2022 season.
By signing with the Panthers, a team he has terrorized since he was selected by the Bucs with the third overall pick in the 2010 draft out of Oklahoma, he will now get at least two chances to make his former team pay for releasing him since the division rivals play each other twice every year.
It is extremely rare for a player of his high caliber and Pro Bowl pedigree to become available this late in the offseason. However, the front office and coaching staff in Tampa Bay wanted the perennial Pro Bowler to take a pay cut because they believe that his play had fallen off a bit and they needed to free up some cap space for more maneuvering this offseason.
The two parties agreed to mutually part ways after nearly a decade of McCoy being the heart and soul of not only their defense but inside their locker room. The Bucs signed another Pro Bowl defensive tackle, Ndamukong Suh, just days later and hours before McCoy announced which team, he would be signing with that they would be assigning Suh his jersey number as well.
While McCoy denied any hard feelings after being released citing that he knows how the business side of the NFL works, his decision to take a little less money for a chance to get a couple of cracks at his former team shows otherwise.
McCoy only trails two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald (59.5) and seven-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins (71) in sacks with 54.5 from his interior three-technique position. He will now join an already hulking defensive line unit that includes two fellow Pro Bowlers in Dontari Poe and Kawann Short. This massive trio of defensive linemen combine for nearly 1,000 pounds of muscle mass at 961 pounds, have amassed 103.5 career sacks and will be collapsing the pockets of their opponents in the fall by applying immense amounts of pressure up the middle.
McCoy also has familiarity on his side, having run the 4-3 defensive scheme in Tampa Bay that he will be walking into in Carolina.
He will not have to wait long for his first opportunity to exact revenge on his former team because the Panthers will welcome the Buccaneers to town for a Week 2 divisional matchup on Sept. 12 under a national spotlight in the 2019 season’s first rendition of Thursday Night Football. Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback Jameis Winston will have not only his offensive line but also the team’s brain trust to blame if McCoy is putting him on his back and forcing him into rushed throws in about three months from now for thinking they were better off without him.