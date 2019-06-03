2019 Lumbee Games schedule announced

June 3, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

The 2019 Lumbee Games, that will be held during Lumbee Homecoming, features tennis, wrestling, basketball and swimming and will be held from June 29 to July 5 at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The games start on June 29 with wrestling inside the Jones Center at UNCP and is open for all ages. The cost is $10 per wrestler for the tournament that will be competed under Folk style rules.

Registration and weigh-ins will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. the day of the event in the Auxiliary Gym, but wrestlers are encouraged to preregister the Friday before by fax, 910-521-6540, or email, [email protected]

Wrestlers will be grouped by age and ability, with each wrestler will wrestle two to four matches.

For more information, contact Blaze Shade at the email address above or by phone at 910-775-4116.

Swimming will be held for all ages on July 1 at the Jones Center Swimming Pool, with registration from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. With the races set to begin shortly after. Cost per swimmer is $10 for three events.

Freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly races will be held in that order. Age divisions will be divided for boys and girls 6 and under, 8 and under, 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under and men and women 15 and over. The races for the 10 and under divisions will be one length of the pool (25 yards), while the divisions above that will go 50 yards. USA swimming rules will apply.

For questions about swimming, call 910-521-6808.

Doubles tennis tournament will be held on the UNCP tennis courts on July 3 starting at 5 p.m. The cost per participant is $10, and you may preregister with David Leek before the event by email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-521-3253

The doubles open tournament will consist of a 10-game pro set and you are guaranteed two matches. Please bring your own tennis balls for play.

Players will be grouped by age. For any questions contact Leek.

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held in the Jones Center Auxiliary Gym on July 5. The cost per team is $30, and teams can register at the door or prior to the event by mail to, UNCP Campus Recreation- Jones Center C/o Tony Chavis, P.O. Box 1510, Pembroke, NC 28372.

Registration will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. the day of the tournament, with games starting at 10 a.m. Divisions are broke down to ages 11 and 12, 13 and 14, 15 to 17, 17 to 19, 20 to 29 and 30 and over for males and females. The organizers reserve the rights to reorganize the divisions, with two games guaranteed for each team.

Any questions regarding basketball can be directed to Tony Chavis at 910-521-6808, or e-mail at [email protected]

Awards for first, second and third will be available in each division of each tournament. Make all checks for the tournaments payable to LRDA.

