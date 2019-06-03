Lowry named co-keeper of the year, six named all-conference from Sandhills

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett senior goalkeeper Monica Lowry was named the co-goalkeeper of the year in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and she and three teammates were named to the all-conference team from the league.

Lowry and Richmond keeper Kelly Hoffman shared the top goalkeeper award. During her senior year, Lowry saved 80 shot attempts and opponents scored 31 goals against her in 21 contests for a 2.5 goals against average.

Lowry saved more than five shots in a match this season eight times, including 10 saves in the overtime loss at Jack Britt.

Joining Lowry on the all-conference team were senior Maddison Oxendine and juniors Layla Locklear and Abi Lowry. Lumberton’s Sallee Jones and Honiah Locklear were named all-conference as well.

Both Oxendine and Abi Lowry finished off most of the offense for the Lady Rams this season, with Oxendine finishing with 27 goals and assisting on 13 others. Lowry posted another 20-plus goal season as a junior with 25 goals. Locklear set a school record and lead the Sandhills Athletic Conference with 23 assists.

Jones was a vital piece for Lumberton this season and showcased her versatility to play at multiple positions on the pitch. Locklear, like Jones, was an important piece of the Lady Pirates’ defense.

Lumberton wins sportsmanship award

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton athletic department received the John Williams Sportsmanship Award for the 2018-19 season.

The award is voted on by all the sports teams from all eight schools in the conference throughout the year, at the end of the year, all the scores are counted.

“Congratulations to all our sports teams, student-athletes, coaches, administration, SROs, game duty personal, custodial staff, parents and fans,” Lumberton athletic director Mackie Register said. “This is an incredible honor to receive this award and the direction we want our athletic program headed.”

