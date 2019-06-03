Lowry named co-keeper of the year, six named all-conference from Sandhills

GREENVILLE — Evan Odum has been at two NCAA regionals in person during his college career, but the former Lumberton baseball standout has his first chance to be in the dugout during the postseason as a junior on Friday.

“It’s always tough watching big games from the outside,” Odum said. “This year, it’s going to be a fun time being able to contribute in any situation or any given point in time. It’s big, but it’s a moment you want and you can’t let the pressure overcome you.”

Odum’s journeyman college baseball career has taken him to East Carolina University this season, where he said he has found a perfect fit. As one of the experienced arms in the Pirates’ bullpen, Odum’s chance to fulfill a dream and be a part of a team in the NCAA comes true as ECU hosts a regional with NC State, Campbell and Quinnipiac this weekend.

After signing to UNC out of high school, Odum made one appearance for the Tar Heels as a freshman before ultimately transferring out. Odum did not make the NCAA postseason roster, and watched that regional from the coach’s box at Boshamer Stadium.

As a sophomore at Florence Darlington Tech, he posted a 5-1 record with a 2.41 ERA in 12 appearances for the Stingers. In his 52 1/3 innings, Odum struck out 49 batters, while walking 11.

“Coming out of high school and being at what was my dream school and it not working out is crushing. It took a lot of confidence away from me,” Odum said. “But playing ball at JuCo and being pretty successful helped get my confidence.”

Odum watched from “The Jungle,” the raucous fan section sitting in the outfield at Clark-LeClair Stadium during the 2018 regional. This year he will be on the other side of the fence, and said that group provides an atmosphere that is one of a kind in the state.

“Coach (Cliff) Godwin prides the program on how it’s the best college baseball atmosphere in North Carolina, and I knew that coming in. But as soon as you get out onto the field and they are rooting for you and making it loud, it’s indescribable,” Odum said. “I’ve never been able to experience this before with how many fans are in love with one certain team.”

An arm injury in the fall limited Odum, but the junior has came to add depth to the Pirates’ bullpen. In nine appearances, Odum has struck out 12 batters in his 11 innings with a 4.09 ERA.

“It’s been awesome and this has easily been the closest team I have ever been a part of,” Odum said. “It’s been an easy transition coming here knowing guys that are from or around Lumberton.”

The Greenville regional brings more local flair with NC State and Campbell both in the pool. When the regional was announced Monday on ESPN, videos circulated of the Pirates celebrating seeing the Wolfpack in their region. Odum said that after playing many North Carolina teams this season, NC State was one team that was left out and one the Pirates look forwarding to possibly playing.

“We’ve played Campbell, we’ve played Duke, we’ve UNC, but we haven’t played State,” Odum said. “That made us yell even more than when we saw our name on the screen. I think it’s mainly because we don’t get to play them as much.”

After falling short of earning one of the top eight national seeds when the NCAA was going through the selection process on Sunday, ECU once again resets its focus on making the Super Regionals and possibly the first College World Series in school history. Odum said the Pirates’ focus to get there starts small.

“Coach Godwin does a pretty good job of us being in the present moment,” Odum said. “If you think about it, it doesn’t matter if you are a national seed to host a Super Regional because the first thing you have to do is win the regional. That’s the main thing we are focused on right now.”

Two players with Robeson County ties are on active rosters for NCAA tournament teams. Cam Locklear, a Lumberton native who spent most of his elementary years living in Pembroke, will be playing in a regional in Chapel Hill as Liberty come to the tournament as a No. 3-seed.

For the fifth time this season, Locklear will play in his home state as Liberty opens the Chapel Hill region against Tennessee. For the junior infielder, it marks his first trip to the NCAA regionals.

“I love it. There is nowhere else I would rather be,” Locklear said. “To be able to go there and play on that field, and we’ve already played two of the teams in it and I know some guys on UNCW, this is a great regional. I’m excited.”

UNC Wilmington is also in the Chapel Hill regional, but a knee injury to former Purnell Swett standout Lucas Oxendine kept him from making the postseason roster and having a chance to meet up with Locklear in opposite dugouts. The pair last played together with the Hope Mills Boosters American Legion baseball team, and have been friends since childhood.

The 2015 Jack Britt graduate has been a vital part of the Flames’ Atlantic Sun Conference championship team. Locklear has appeared in all but three games this season, with 57 starts. He is hitting .271 and is tied with three other Flames with for second on the team in RBIs with 42. At shortstop, he has a .955 fielding percentage.

“We’ve won a lot of games, I’m hitting the ball well and playing shortstop at a high level,” Locklear said. “I’m just having so much fun. I’ve been through all that college baseball has to give me.”

Locklear’s father Davance played baseball at Purnell Swett in the mid-90’s, and the rest of Locklear’s family will make the trip to Chapel Hill after the Flames were seeded in the closest region to Lynchburg, Virginia.

The moment on the field for Locklear will be a surreal one he said after growing up a North Carolina baseball fan.

“I loved Carolina baseball. I went out to two or three games when I was younger,” he said. “I remembering looking out there when I was younger and seeing how the game was so much different as compared to what I was playing then.”

Liberty is two wins away from setting a program record for wins in a season, and has the help of having played Tennessee once and UNC twice this season as it enters the regional.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” Locklear said. “I don’t think we will be as nervous this time around because it’s college baseball and every team playing in regional is super competitive. There’s so much parity. Also, we beat Carolina once already this year.”

Liberty Athletics Cam Locklear has been a vital bat for Liberty this season. The Lumberton native and Jack Britt graduate will be playing in the NCAA regionals at the University of North Carolina this weekend. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_20190413_7700JE-1.jpg Liberty Athletics Cam Locklear has been a vital bat for Liberty this season. The Lumberton native and Jack Britt graduate will be playing in the NCAA regionals at the University of North Carolina this weekend. ECU Athletic Media Relations Evan Odum pitches in a game this season for East Carolina. The former Lumberton standout will be on the NCAA postseason roster for the first time this weekend with the Pirates as they host an NCAA regional. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_JM_ASAP-09543-1.jpg ECU Athletic Media Relations Evan Odum pitches in a game this season for East Carolina. The former Lumberton standout will be on the NCAA postseason roster for the first time this weekend with the Pirates as they host an NCAA regional.

Pair of baseball players with county ties play in NCAA tournament this weekend

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor