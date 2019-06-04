Coley: Lack of stars doesn’t take away from first two games of the NBA Finals

Pro basketball fanatics from around the world typically know what to expect this time of year.
A mastery of coaching and elite execution collide with displays of individual brilliance to create for an intoxicating, best-of-seven series known as the NBA Finals.
Casual spectators are routinely seduced by the big names: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James.
No, we don’t have the pleasure of witnessing, or criticizing, the deifying exploits of this generation’s Jordan as James’ inaugural stint with the Los Angeles Lakers resulted in his first absence from the finals since 2010.
But if you allow yourself to sift through the Drake-centric rhetoric consuming this season’s matchup, you’ll cherish what we do have: two similarly gifted teams that, through two games, can satisfy the cravings of any basketball junkie.
With the series tied at one apiece heading back to Oakland on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors have both proven why they represent their respective conferences on basketball’s biggest stage.
The average win-loss margin for the two games has been just seven points, highlighted by a nail-biting finish in Game 2 when Warriors’ guard Andre Iguodala sank a dagger 3-pointer to secure a 109-104 road win.
There’s been a total of 20 lead changes, with no margin surpassing the 13-point advantage held by the Warriors as a result of an 18-0 onslaught in the second game.
After the Raptor’s series-opening victory, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that his opponent from “The North” reminded him of his own team. The metrics support the evenness of the matchup as the two teams are putting up virtually symmetrical numbers thus far.
They’re rebounding at about the same rate, with the Raptors averaging 42 boards to the Warriors 40. In terms of shooting, both defenses have locked in as the Warriors hold a slight edge, averaging 44.95% from the field to the Raptors 43.9%.
“So it was all about our defense,” Kerr said to the media after the win on Sunday. “…It was championship defense and that’s what it’s going to take.”
Look no further than the marquee players for both sides as to the parallel nature of the series.
Even with the “switch and blitz” deployed to stop Raptors’ leading scorer Kawhi Leonard and the box-and-1 used by Toronto coach Nick Nurse in Game 2 to slow down Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, both players are averaging exactly 28.5 points per contest.
Each group’s role players are stepping up to the plate as well. Raptors starting power forward Pascal Siakam dropped 32 points, going 14-0f-17 from the field to take the 1-0 advantage in the series. Warriors starting forward Draymond Green is averaging nearly a triple-double, 13.5 points, 10 rebounds and 9.5 assists, and keyed the Game 2 win with a 17-10-9 stat line.
If the x’s and o’s don’t do it for you, maybe the sentimental dichotomy of the series will.
For Toronto, this marks the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Finals and the entire nation of Canada has been supporting the Raptors with full-throated encouragement as a result.
“The fans are amazing, man. I just want to say that. From coming out for warmups to the end of the game, it was just the support and then going crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that,” Siakam told reporters after Game 1.
On the opposite side of the continent, there’s the passionate fans from the “Bay Area” who have willed their beloved Warriors to five straight NBA Finals appearances and hope to celebrate the closing of the Oracle Arena with a fourth championship in that span.
No Jordan. No Kobe. No LeBron.
Outstanding parity and high-level basketball make it no problem.
