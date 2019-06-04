Local trio selected to play for NC team in US basketball games

June 4, 2019
By: Staff report
GREENSBORO — Three local youth basketball players were selected to represent team North Carolina in the fourth-annual US basketball games tournament that will be held in Atlanta in August.

The trio that are rising juniors from Purnell Swett competed in tryouts in Greensboro over the weekend, and were named to the team.

Christopher Lucas, Jaston Williamson and Cameron Ferguson currently play with the Carolina Warriors AAU basketball program out of Pembroke. They will play on the North Carolina 16-and-under team that will play in the Halftime Sports-sponsored tournament on Aug. 9 through 11 at the Lakepoint Sports Champions Complex.

Teams from more than 12 states will also compete in the event later this year.

Staff report