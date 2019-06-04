12 county athletes selected to the Powerade State Games

June 4, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls’ Isaac Garner, right, dives into first base to avoid being picked off against Lumberton in the Robeson County Slugfest. Garner is one of four baseball players from the county selected to the Powerade State Games.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett pitcher Summer Bullard was picked with teammate Chandra Locklear to compete in the Powerade State Games softball tournament later this month.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett junior Layla Locklear dribbles against two defenders in a match with Lumberton this season. Locklear was one of four county girls soccer players selected to compete in the Powerade State Games.

CHARLOTTE — Over the coming weeks, 12 Robeson County high school athletes will represent the area at the state level at the Powerade State Games in Charlotte.

Four baseball players and two coaches will compete at various fields in the Charlotte area from next Wednesday to the following Saturday, a pair of softball players will compete from June 18 and 19 at UNC Charlotte and Hornets Nest Park and six boys and girls soccer players will compete at the Queen’s University soccer complex on June 22 and 23.

St. Pauls, Purnell Swett and Fairmont are represented on the Region 4 squad. That list includes the reigning county freshman of the year in Colby Thorndyke from Fairmont, Purnell Swett ace Jeremiah Locklear and St. Pauls rising seniors Caleb Henderson and Isaac Garner.

Thorndyke was Fairmont’s top bat this season with a .389 batting average and 15 RBIs, while also pulling his weight on the mound. Locklear posted a 1.67 ERA in 58 2/3 innings for the Rams this season, while also registering 62 strikeouts. Henderson was named all-county and was indispensable at the plate and in the field with a .391 batting average and eight RBIs. Garner was a mainstay at shortstop for the Bulldogs.

Fairmont coach Sandy Thorndyke will be the head coach of the Region 4 team, and St. Pauls coach Matt Hunt will serve as one of his assistants.

Purnell Swett sends two softball players to the state games in freshmen Summer Bullard and Chandra Locklear for the Region 3 team.

Chandra Locklear was named the freshman of the year in the county this season after posting a 3-0 record, a 1.21 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings. She also batted .383 with eight RBIs, and finished second on the team with four home runs.

Bullard saw 47 innings of work in the circle, striking out 54 batters with a 2.68 ERA. At the plate, Bullard was second on the team with 18 RBIs to go along with a .296 batting average and a pair of homers.

Robeson County sends six soccer players to compete in both the boys and girls showcases for the North teams, with five of those players coming from Purnell Swett. Representing the Rams on the girls side is Abi Lowry, Mya Sampson and Layla Locklear, while Nick Ramirez and Jafet Robles were selected for the boys team. Lumberton girls soccer player Diamond Harris was also selected

Lowry and Layla Locklear each earned all-conference, all-county and all-region honors after stellar junior seasons. Lowry surpassed the 24-goal mark in a season for another season after her 25-goal total in 2019. She benefited from the distribution of Locklear in the midfield after Locklear set a school record with 23 assists. Sampson scored two goals and recorded three assists as a sophomore this season.

Harris got off to a hot start this season with the Lady Pirates, posting three goals in the first five games as a freshman.

Ramirez was named the boys soccer goalkeeper of the year in the county in the fall. During his junior campaign, he posted 178 saves to go along with his 1.731 goals against average. He also recorded four penalty kick saves. As a sophomore, Robles scored a team-high nine goals and dished seven assists.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls’ Isaac Garner, right, dives into first base to avoid being picked off against Lumberton in the Robeson County Slugfest. Garner is one of four baseball players from the county selected to the Powerade State Games.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0767.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls’ Isaac Garner, right, dives into first base to avoid being picked off against Lumberton in the Robeson County Slugfest. Garner is one of four baseball players from the county selected to the Powerade State Games.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett pitcher Summer Bullard was picked with teammate Chandra Locklear to compete in the Powerade State Games softball tournament later this month.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0043.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett pitcher Summer Bullard was picked with teammate Chandra Locklear to compete in the Powerade State Games softball tournament later this month.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett junior Layla Locklear dribbles against two defenders in a match with Lumberton this season. Locklear was one of four county girls soccer players selected to compete in the Powerade State Games.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0143.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett junior Layla Locklear dribbles against two defenders in a match with Lumberton this season. Locklear was one of four county girls soccer players selected to compete in the Powerade State Games.
12 county athletes selected to the Powerade State Games in the coming weeks

By Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.