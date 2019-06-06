Pembroke Parks and Recreation announces summer programs

LUMBERTON— High school baseball and softball came to a close this weekend with the state championships, and with spring sports season in the rear-view mirror for Robeson County, here’s one last look back at the season on the diamond.

The Robesonian sports staff compiled a list of some of the top games and individual performances this season from several Robeson County teams and players.

GAMES OF THE YEAR

1) St. Pauls vs Purnell Swett, baseball, April 23, Robeson County Slugfest semifinal game — A lot of emotion came into the contest with both sides very familiar with each other. Despite falling behind the Bulldogs three times in the game, it was the Rams that came out victorious, 9-8, on their way to becoming the Slugfest champs the next day.

Zack Carter was named MVP of the Slugfest and the county’s top baseball player this season, and he drove in a pair of runs, with one coming from his solo homer in the sixth, and was 4-for-4 at the dish. He also earned the win, closing out the final inning and 2/3 with four strikeouts and one hit allowed.

St. Pauls built an early 3-0 lead after two innings, then went back up 6-5 in the top of the fifth inning and 8-6 after the top of the sixth inning. Brothers Caleb and Josh Henderson each drove in a pair of runs.

Along with Carter’s solo shot, Troy McGirt also put some life into the Rams with a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth. Jalyn McIntyre drove in three runs for Purnell Swett.

2) Purnell Swett at Lumberton, softball, April 15 — Contrasting experience met in the first of three meetings between Purnell Swett and Lumberton on the softball diamond. Seven innings wasn’t enough to contain the meeting between the two rivals, and it was the youth from the Lady Rams that came out on top with a 5-3 win in eight innings to spoil the Lady Pirates’ senior night.

Four of the five runs for Purnell Swett were earned as freshmen Summer Bullard and Angelica Locklear each had a pair of RBIs. Bullard and fellow freshman Chandra Locklear combined to hold the Lady Pirates to five hits. Bullard struck out eight in the lone win for Purnell Swett over Lumberton this season.

After two runs scored for Purnell Swett in the top of the first, Lumberton responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame. Purnell Swett built a 3-2 lead with a run in the fourth and Lumberton came back with a Katelyn Culbreth solo homer in the sixth to send it to extras.

In the top of the eighth, two runs scored for Purnell Swett with Locklear keying the offense.

3) Lumberton at Jack Britt, softball, May 1 — The Lady Pirates were trailing 2-0 and down to their final out against the defending state champs in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament semifinals. That’s when nine-hole hitter Ashley Prevatte slapped a two-strike pitch into shallow left and sparked one of the most thrilling comebacks of the season.

Lady Pirates’ catcher Kasey West registered her only hit of the contest at the next at-bat, an RBI double that put the team on the board for the first time. Morgan Britt followed with an RBI-single, then Madison Canady launched a two-run homer over the left-field fence to give the group its first and last lead, 4-2.

Canady’s two RBIs paced the group in the win and she tied a team-high with two hits, helping the Lady Pirates reach the conference title game for the second time in three years.

4) St. Pauls at Fairmont, baseball, April 3 — After digging an early six-run hole, the Bulldogs’ bats came alive in the top of the fifth inning. Josh Henderson knocked in two runs on a groundball single to center field, then Caleb Henderson followed with an RBI-single to cut the deficit in half, 6-3.

Errors by both teams proved to be costly in the final frame as the Bulldogs turned two Golden Tornadoes’ miscues into runs, the last of which was a passed ball that allowed Chance Baker to cross the plate for the team’s first lead of the game, 7-6. Fairmont’s Halon Oxendine stroked a line drive in the bottom of the seventh that was mishandled by the St. Pauls’ center fielder and allowed the game-winning runs to score.

Oxendine and Cam Hodges finished with two RBIs to lead the Golden Tornadoes, while Josh Henderson’s two RBIs paced the Bulldogs.

TOP INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCES

Jalyn McIntrye vs Scotland — McIntyre broke onto the scene with a stat-stuffing performance in his fourth game on varsity. The junior catcher was 4-for-4 with six RBIs and a pair of home runs in the 11-10 loss for the Rams. That outing propelled him to the county title in RBIs and home runs this season.

Zack Carter in the Slugfest — En route to earning MVP at the tournament, Carter was 7-for-7 at the plate in the final two games, with three RBIs and scored five runs in the three games. Carter also had his one appearance on the mound against St. Pauls, where he struck out four of the five outs in his 1 2/3 innings.

Darren Bowen vs East Bladen — While the 14 strikeouts were the second-highest he had in a game this season, it was one of his strongest showings against an East Bladen squad that advanced to the third round of the state playoffs. The showing was one of seven times he fanned 10 or more batters in a game.

Morgan Britt vs Jack Britt — Three days after dropping a one-run decision to Jack Britt in the early half of the regular season, the SAC Co-Pitcher of the Year powered through the Lady Buccaneers lineup for her second of four no-hitters on the season. Britt struck out six and gave up just one walk in the 3-1 payback win.

Madison Canady at Hoggard — With the Lady Pirates down three in the top of the sixth inning at Hoggard during the second round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs, Canady drove a three-run homer to center that tied the score. The eventual county player of the year was 2-for-3 and led the team with three RBIs before falling in walk-off fashion to the state runner-ups.

JaiLeana Deese vs Red Springs — The senior ace flashed her all-around brilliance in a 24-0 rout over the Lady Red Devils in the opening round of the Slugfest. Deese registered her sole no-hitter of the season, while giving up just one walk. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 and tied a team high with three RBIs including a home run in the final inning.

Donnell Coley | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton pitcher Morgan Britt releases the ball during a postseason game. The SAC Co-Pitcher of the Year tossed her second of four no-hitters in a win against Jack Britt earlier in the season. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Britt_topPerform.jpg Donnell Coley | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton pitcher Morgan Britt releases the ball during a postseason game. The SAC Co-Pitcher of the Year tossed her second of four no-hitters in a win against Jack Britt earlier in the season. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett pitcher JaiLeana Deese showcased her two-way skills in a shutout win over Red Springs in the Robeson County Slugfest, throwing a no-hitter while going 2-for-3 with a homer at the plate. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_jai_topPerform1.jpg Donnell Coley | The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett pitcher JaiLeana Deese showcased her two-way skills in a shutout win over Red Springs in the Robeson County Slugfest, throwing a no-hitter while going 2-for-3 with a homer at the plate. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett’s Jalyn McIntyre, right, celebratres his home run in the Robeson County Slugfest championship game with Slugfest MVP Zack Carter, center, and Troy McGirt. Carter was a driving force during that tournament for the Rams, while McIntyre and McGirt both showcased their power throughout the season and that three-game stretch. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0933.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett’s Jalyn McIntyre, right, celebratres his home run in the Robeson County Slugfest championship game with Slugfest MVP Zack Carter, center, and Troy McGirt. Carter was a driving force during that tournament for the Rams, while McIntyre and McGirt both showcased their power throughout the season and that three-game stretch.

By Jonathan Bym and Donnell Coley Sports staff