Pembroke Parks and Recreation announces summer programs

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department announced its summer programs that include basketball, tennis and summer camps.

The summer youth basketball program is for 7- to 14-year-olds. Participants must be age 7 by July 31 and can’t be 15 before June 18. Deadline to register for the league is next Friday at 5 p.m. The cost is $25 per participant, with a $10 late fee if there is room still left. There will be 40 openings per game group.

The program runs until the end of July and will be held on Wednesday and Friday beginning June 19.

Ages 7 and 8 start at 9 a.m. on the playground courts, and ages 9 and up start at 10:15 a.m. on the full-size courts.

The youth and adult tennis program will be for anyone ages 3 and up. Deadline to register is Friday at 5 p.m. After that, a $10 late fee will be applied, if spots are still available. Cost is $25 per athlete, with a limit of 12 per class.

The times for the classes are as follows: ages 3 and 4 from 8 to 8:45 a.m. on Thursdays, beginning June 20. Ages 5 to 8 from 8 to 9 a.m. on Mondays, beginning June 17. Ages 9 to 12 from 8 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, beginning June 18. Ages 13 to 17 from 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesdays, beginning June 19.

The free summer camps for ages 7 to 12 will have four sessions that are limited to 25 participants each session and a two-session limit per person. Sessions run from June 17 to 20, July 8 to 11, July 22 to 25 and Aug. 5 to 8. Camps run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day.

Register online for summer sessions at: https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2252961

Forms can be picked up and returned to Town Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also, the registration form can be downloaded from the Town’s website (www.pembrokenc.com). For additional information about this program, call the Pembroke Parks and Recreation office at 910-521-7182.

