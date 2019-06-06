PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke athletic department is hosting several camps this summer to represent its various sports. Among those that have already released schedules are baseball, basketball, football, softball, volleyball and wrestling.

UNCP men’s basketball coach Ben Miller is back for another installment of summer camps at the English E. Jones Center. Up first is the youth camp for grades 1 to 9 on June 17 to 19. Miller and his coaching staff teach the fundamentals of the game via drills and stations. The pre-registration fee is $80 and walk-ups are charged $100. Free T-shirts are provided at the camp.

The team camp is set for June 20, lasting 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Teams consist of up to 12 high school players with a $300 fee per group. Each squad is guaranteed four games: three pool play games, and a single elimination tournament.

For more information, contact associate head coach Tony Jones at 910-521-6344

Braves wrestling coach Othello “O.T.” Johnson hosts three separate events that feature instruction from both coaches and current team members.

A youth camp for ages 5 to 11 is scheduled for June 24 to 26. It includes a morning session and an hour of recreation with a fee of $150 and $125 without lunch.

The technique camp is set for June 23 to 26 and has no age restrictions. The three daily sessions are designed for those that want to extend their wrestling knowledge beyond basic fundamentals. And for those that want to prepare for collegiate wrestling, the intensive camp from June 23 to 27 provides four daily sessions with an emphasis on strength and conditioning. Fees for both the technique and intensive camps are $475.

For more information, contact Johnson at 910-775-4116 or othello.johnson@uncp.edu.

Ellen McGill and her staff will host two volleyball camps at the Jones Center. The individual skills camp for grades 6 through 9 is on July 18 and features two sessions, costing $100 per person. The overnight camp docked for high school aged athletes and costs $225, or $175 for commuters.

For more information, contact assistant coach Jaleesa Harper at 910-775-4108 or jaleesa.harper@uncp.edu.

Shane Richardson and the UNCP football staff will have a youth camp on July 18 for kindergarten through 6th grade from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m., costing $20. Prospect camps for athletes in 10th through 12th grades is scheduled for July 19 and 20, with a $25 fee per person. For more information, contact Regenia Maynor at 910-775-4232.

The Braves softball camp is July 23 and 24 for high school aged athletes. Coach Brittany Bennett and staff lead a series of sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first day, emphasizing both defensive and offensive fundamentals. The second day features live scrimmaging. The pre-registration fee is $150, with the walk-up fee being $175. For more information, contact assistant coach Stephanie Graziani at 910-521-634.

The UNCP baseball camps will be held in the fall with dates set for Aug. 17, Sept. 7, Oct. 10 and Nov. 9. Cost for each prospect camp is $110 per athlete that are in high school beginning this fall.

Brandon Tester| Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett outfielder MariJo Wilkes fields a ball during last year’s Braves softball camp at UNCP. This year’s two-day event starts on July 23. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_UNCPcamp_MariJo.jpg Brandon Tester| Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett outfielder MariJo Wilkes fields a ball during last year’s Braves softball camp at UNCP. This year’s two-day event starts on July 23. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_uncp-logo.jpg

Basketball and wrestling holds camps in June