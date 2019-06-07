Bym: Minor league’s return to the area a home run locally

FAYETTEVILLE — For those locally looking to cure their baseball fix this summer, a 45-minute trip to downtown Fayetteville will be a sight for sore eyes looking to see high-level talent swinging the bats and flashing the leather on defense.
Minor league baseball is back in the local area for the first time since the turn of the century, but even though the Fayetteville Woodpeckers are playing a short road trip away from most in Robeson County, the advanced-A team for the Houston Astros is worth the trip for local sports fans.
Hidden underneath the high-rise buildings and the tree-lined streets in downtown Fayetteville is a state-of-the-art $40 million oasis for baseball located between two railroad tracks. Trains run frequently on both tracks on game nights, giving county residents a feeling of being at home with the echos of a train horn and the clicking of train cars on the rails resounding through the stadium to go along with the natural sounds at a baseball stadium.
While the train will be a familiar sound for local residents, summer baseball has gone silent in Robeson County from the high school ranks up. Local standouts have played summer travel ball all over the East coast, and had to go to Hope Mills and Whiteville to play American Legion baseball, so the Woodpeckers are plugging in a void that many are hoping will be filled in the future.
Talks of an American Legion team coming back to Robeson County for the first time in nearly a decade last summer fell through in April, with optimists like myself hoping for a more concerted effort next year with steps taken this past winter to get dialog in motion to start a Legion team.
Many Robesonians have an affinity for baseball, being something played from a young age on through the high school and college ranks. But a trip to Segra Stadium would give anyone that field of dreams moment after coming through the concourse to glance across one of the better facilities in all of minor league baseball.
Having been to several games already this summer and taken in a game at different vantage points, I’ve yet to find a bad spot, whether it was seated in the stands, standing in the concourse area above the seats or in the right-field seats above the outfield wall, the game seems close to anyone in the stadium with an affordable price to get in.
While the team lacks local products currently, with Tanner Duncan, a Tabor City native in the bullpen, as the lone player with local ties, the connection to the local community goes far outside the foul lines on the diamond. St. Pauls native Victoria Huggins serves as the community and media relations representative for the organization and said there’s a connection between the Fayetteville team with Robeson County and the rest of the area.
“The great thing is this ballpark isn’t just for Fayetteville. It’s for the entire Southeastern part of North Carolina. We have lots of partnerships with local organizations,” Huggins said. “We are trying to do different things, everything from “Sunday Funday” where you can bring the whole family, to “Thirsty Thursday” where the young adult audience can come and enjoy some local craft breweries.”
The Woodpeckers showcased their community partners in the area when Astros shortstop Carlos Correa was set to have a hitting clinic at the NSA baseball facility in St. Pauls in December. Correa wasn’t able to come due to bad weather for his travel, but members of the Woodpeckers stepped in.
Other events locally are also planned for the Woodpeckers include being in attendance at Lumbee Homecoming as well as a toy drive near Christmas for those still suffering from the aftermath of the last two hurricanes, according to Huggins. Those actions are some ideas in mind to help start off the connection with the community with the fledgling baseball organization that is beginning to be a familiar face in the community in year No. 1 of 30 in Fayetteville.
The Woodpeckers will stay around, at least until 2049, when the agreement between the Astros and the city of Fayetteville runs out, but past then, this time presumably will be the beginning for a restart of professional baseball in the area.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.