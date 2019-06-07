Diet Mountain Dew Modifieds in the spotlight Saturday in Fayetteville

Joseph Swann photo John Marshall was victorious May 25 in the most recent race for the Diet Mountain Dew Modified at Fayetteville Motor Speedway.

FAYETTEVILLE — Modified competitors will race for one of their biggest purses of the year Saturday night at Fayetteville Motor Speedway.

The winner of the 25-lap event at the 4/10ths-mile dirt oval will earn $1,250, or $500 above the usual payout for a Diet Mountain Dew Modified show.

“It means a lot to go after a little extra for the weekend,” said John Marshall, who won the track’s most recent event. “The competition we run with, it’s always tough, whether it’s $700 to win or $2,000. Racing with Andy (Boahn) and Wayne (Gray Jr.) and Daniel (Parker) and all them, it’s tough regardless of the purse.”

Marshall trails Boahn by just four points in the battle for the division’s lead. Gray won the March 30 season opener, Boahn captured the May 10 show, and Marshall edged Boahn for the checkered flag May 25.

“I normally don’t pay the purse a whole lot of attention. I go with one intention, and that’s to win,” Marshall said. “But that extra money would buy another set of tires or maybe a set of shocks if you were needing them.”

Racing will also be held in the Late Model, Sportsman, Renegades and Stingerz classes, and the SportModz competitors will race for a top prize of $450.

Pit gates at the speedway, located off Doc Bennett Road near Fayetteville Regional Airport, will open at 4 p.m. Saturday. Grandstand gates will open at 5, followed by a drivers’ meeting at 6:30, and hot laps at 7.

