Panthers resurgence rests on shoulder of Newton

The NFL’s 100th season is less than 100 days away and all the hopes and aspirations of the Carolina Panthers in 2019 is contingent upon the recovery of franchise quarterback Cam Newton from surgery on his throwing shoulder.
The team is only four years removed from their record-setting 2015 season in which they finished with a franchise-best record of 15-1 in the regular season, Newton led the league in touchdowns and was named the Most Valuable Player and was capped off by an appearance in Superbowl 50.
While their second try at a title in franchise history ended in a 24-10 defeat to the Denver Broncos and their top-ranked defense in Peyton Manning’s final ride, it offered a glimpse of what a team led by a fully healthy Cam Newton surrounded by some complementary weapons and a good defense is capable of.
When Newton took a vicious shot to his right shoulder by Pro Bowl outside linebacker T.J. Watt in the team’s Thursday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 of last season, it was the sack felt around the Carolinas.
They boasted a 6-2 record prior to that game, their offense was one of the most potent in the league and they seemed like they were on a collision course with the high-flying New Orleans Saints, but the lingering effects of the injury would show itself in Newton’s play in the second half of the season.
The team wouldn’t win another game with him at the helm before shutting him down for the final two games of the year. During their six-game skid with Newton under center, “Super Cam” and the entire Panthers offense looked as if they were playing underneath a red sun and hobbled by kryptonite.
Earlier in the offseason, second-year owner David Tepper flirted with the idea that the team would consider taking the same approach that the Indianapolis Colts took with their franchise quarterback Andrew Luck when he was rehabbing from multiple surgeries to his throwing shoulder. They had him sit out the entire 2017 season to fully recover and it paid off in 2018 when he led his team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, made his fourth career Pro Bowl and was named Comeback Player of the Year.
Thankfully, all reports coming out of Panthers camp suggest that the severity of Newton’s injury is not going to cause him to miss much if any time at all in the upcoming season. Head Coach Ron Rivera disclosed that he has even begun throwing in a limited fashion as a part of the rehab process and a photo of Newton throwing was taken and leaked to the media much to Rivera’s displeasure.
Rivera said that Newton has been diligently working through the rehab process all offseason and while there is no time table for his full recovery, his head coach said that he is ahead of schedule and is even slated to throw during the team’s mandatory minicamp this week.
“This is all part of the rehab process,” Panthers trainer Ryan Vermillion said, via the team’s official website. “Cam has worked extremely hard this offseason with his rehabilitation and his preparation. He’s going to continue the throwing program Tuesday and we’ll advance it as we monitor his progress. He’s achieved every milestone we’ve set out for him so far in preparation for this.”
This offseason the team has addressed several of their needs and bolstered positions of strength. They landed a pair of top free agents in the trenches on both sides of the ball by signing center Matt Paradis back in March and landed their former division rival Gerald McCoy to beef up their already loaded interior defensive line.
In the draft, they picked up a pair of defensive ends to give their pass rush a boost by selecting Brian Burns of Florida State in the first round and Christian Miller of Alabama in the fourth. They also picked up Ole Miss offensive tackle Greg Little in the second round to become one of their bookend blockers and serve as Newton’s blindside protector.
If Newton’s shoulder checks out by the time Week 1 rolls around and holds up throughout the season, the Panthers could reassert themselves in their division and reemerge as both legit and perennial Super Bowl contenders.