Bryant Edwards approved as boys basketball coach at Lumberton

June 11, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Edwards

LUMBERTON — Bryant Edwards was approved to be the next boys basketball coach at Lumberton by the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education on Tuesday.

Edwards replaces Matt Hill, who resigned as Lumberton’s head coach following the season in March. Hill coached the Pirates for the last three seasons, posting a 42-37 overall mark, including a 16-11 record this year.

Edwards previously served as the head basketball coach at South Columbus for the last five seasons, where he amassed a 54-68. Over the final four seasons, Edwards directed growth in the Stallions’ program from a four-win season in 2015-2016, to a 20-9 campaign this past season, which was the most wins in a season for the program in recent history.

Edwards
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_13006543_10208370828862587_7868803875601608243_n.jpgEdwards

Staff report