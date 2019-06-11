‘Loopers,’ documentary on caddying, to play in Southern Pines

SOUTHERN PINES — A former sports editor of The Robesonian has co-produced a documentary on the game of golf’s historic professional of caddying, and Bill Murray fans will not want to miss it.
Murray, the actor and comedian who grew up caddying in Chicago and is noted for his on-course antics in some PGA Tour events, narrates “Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk,” which will show this weekend in Southern Pines.
Ward Clayton, who was sports editor of The Robesonian from 1982 to 1984, will introduce the film’s 7:30 p.m., showing on Saturday and hold a Q&A after the 80-minute documentary at The Sunrise Theater, which is located at 250 NW Broad St in Southern Pines. It is the only North Carolina theater showing the documentary, which is in 30 states and more than 100 theaters nationally early this summer.
“My time in Lumberton at The Robesonian was instrumental in developing a passion for journalism, sports and golf,” Clayton said. “It was my first job out of college, and I had a great experience playing golf around the area with my good friend Donnie Douglas and the late John McKee. I won’t forget my time in Robeson County.”
The film will show at The Sunrise Theater on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m. there will be a golf fair at the Sunrise Park with musical entertainment, refreshments, including beer, wine and popcorn, and more than 10 golf-related exhibitors. Show times for Friday and Sunday are 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m., while Saturday’s two showings will be at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Here’s how to get tickets as a part of the theater’s golf fair celebration: http://www.sunrisetheater.com/events/452-loopers-the-caddie-s-long-walk.html.
The film is directed by Southern California filmmaker Jason Baffa, who has directed successful independent films on the global surfing sub-culture, including “Bella Vita,” “One California Day” and “Singlefin: Yellow.”
The film has drawn positive reviews and best documentary awards from the Cleveland International Film Festival in early April and the Newport Beach Film Festival in early May.
Reviews of the film have touted the film’s accuracy and interest beyond just golf:
— Golf Digest: “… wishing ‘Loopers’ could be a series with each vignette an episode. Better yet, with striking panoramics of St. Andrews, Pebble Beach, Bandon, Carnoustie and other world-renowned courses, “Loopers” is reminiscent of the BBC’s “Planet Earth” series, educating while aesthetically captivating.”
— Santa Barbara Independent: “This weaves history with personality in telling a handful of specifically amazing golfer-caddie pairings, and is great even for those who hate golf.”
— Sunday Times, Ireland: “Loopers charts the history of golf from its origins in Scotland to modern times. Traditionally, the caddie’s mantra was to ‘show up, keep up and shut up.’ They were banned from the clubhouse and treated poorly. However, they became an important part of the sport, acting as the player’s technical adviser, psychologist and confidant.”
The film includes interviews with World Golf Hall of Famers Sir Nick Faldo, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Lee Trevino, Curtis Strange and former Masters Tournament and U.S. Open champion Fuzzy Zoeller. Professional caddies who participated include Steve Williams (Tiger Woods’ former caddie), Carl Jackson (Crenshaw), Fanny Sunesson (Faldo), Pete Bender (Greg Norman and others), Michael Greller (Jordan Spieth) and Jariah “Jerry” Beard (Zoeller at the 1979 Masters). Longtime golf journalists Rick Reilly and Michael Collins are also interviewed, as is Clayton.
Unknown stories are revealed, such as Greg Puga, who grew up in East Los Angeles, went on to caddie at Los Angeles’ Bel-Air Country Club and qualified as an amateur to play in the Masters Tournament.
“Loopers” was filmed at some of the more iconic locations in golf, such as the Augusta National Golf Club, Pebble Beach Golf Links, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, and numerous other vaunted courses in Scotland and Ireland such as Carnoustie, Prestwick, Ballybunion and Lahinch and Bandon Dunes.
Clayton, a Durham native and graduate of the University of North Carolina, left The Robesonian and was a writer and assistant sports editor at the Durham Morning Herald from 1984 to 1991, sports editor of the Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle from 1991 to 2000, and director of Editorial Services for the PGA from 2000 to 2010. Since then, he has owned Clayton Communications, and is director of Communications for Signature Strategies.