Broncos HC Vic Fangio believes Chubb is ‘tailor-made’ for his defense

While the rest of the NFL has been looking to find the next young offensively minded and innovative head coach like Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos went against the grain when they hired 60-year-old Vic Fangio to bring the team back to prominence.
The long-time defensive coordinator and first-year head coach was the orchestrator, designer and play caller of the ferocious defense of Chicago Bears who have emerged as one of the most dominant units over the last three seasons.
Fangio has inherited a defense that is loaded with potential to be special, especially along the defensive line. One player in particular that the defensive mastermind is especially excited to help develop isn’t former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller as one might think. He is, in fact, chomping at the bit to help second-year pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who the team took with the fifth overall pick in last year’s draft, reach elite level status.
“He’s tailor-made for us,” Fangio said. “I think he’ll take the next step just because he’s a pro … He’s a very smart football player, very coachable, very intense. I see nothing but bright days ahead for him.”
After a sensational rookie season in which the former Wolfpack star edge rusher led all rookies in sacks with 12, it’s scary to think of how high of a ceiling he could reach under the tutelage of a brilliant defensive mind like Fangio’s.
“My main thing is I don’t want to live off the 12-sacks-as-a-rookie hype my whole career,” Chubb said at Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit in early June. “I want to keep getting better and better each year and improve that sack total each year. I know some years it might be nine or 10 [sacks], but just as long as I’m getting better, as long as I’m making my teammates better and as long as we’re winning, that’s all I care about.”
At the helm of the Bears’ defense last season, Fangio’s unit was the stingiest in the league when it came to points allowed, recorded the most takeaways (36) and tied for third in sacks (50). During the pre-draft process last year as a member of Chicago’s staff, Fangio divulged that his former team had they eyes and hearts set on the former NC State standout, but he was taken one spot ahead of them by Denver and they scooped up top linebacker Roquan Smith out of Georgia.
Now that he is finally in possession of last year’s crown jewel, he can’t wait to help Chubb become all he can be and reach his full potential. He was a double-digit sack guy in his final two college seasons, carried that trend into his rookie season and then some and is expected to continue his ascent in year two and beyond. Count Miller as another true believer in Chubb’s ability to build off a great rookie season and blossom into a star in the league.
“He’s worked extremely hard this offseason,” Miller said to reporters at his annual pass rush summit. “His moves, I don’t want to give away his secrets and what he’s got coming this season. He’s been working on some particular moves and they’re going to do a lot for him this year. You can tell the work he’s putting in every day on the field. Him being at the Pass Rush Summit — being around all of those guys — you can just tell he has a better grasp on the game and his game.”