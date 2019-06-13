Purnell Swett Hardwood Hoops basketball camp set for July 8-10

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team is hosting a youth basketball camp on July 8, 9 and 10.

The camp is open to boys and girl ages 7 to 16 and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on those three days. Cost is $50 per camper.

For more information and to preregister for the camp, contact coach Jeremy Sampson at 910-465-7880. Registration will also be held the first day of the camp, starting at 8 a.m.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/rams.png

