Edwards eager to take reigns at Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Those unfamiliar with Bryant Edwards are wary to be deceived by the smooth face and lowkey demeanor of Lumberton’s newest boy’s basketball coach.

The former South Columbus head man says he wants his impact to be felt immediately.

“I’m going to bring a lot of discipline and change to the culture,” Edwards boldly stated, just two days after being approved by the Public Schools of Robeson County on Tuesday. “There’s going to be a lot of kids who, initially, may not like and understand how I coach, but they’re going to understand…I’m very aggressive, I’m very passionate and that’s exactly how they have to play —and if they don’t, they won’t fit in here.”

Edwards leaves the Stallions after five seasons where he was the most successful coach in recent history, posting over 50 wins.

Under his direction, South Columbus gradually increased its win total the last four years, the best of which came last season when the group finished tied for second in the Three Rivers Conference with a 20-9 mark. The squad was also the first to win an NCHSAA 2A state playoff game during his tenure, defeating Ayden-Grifton in the first round.

Lumberton’s athletic director Mackie Register took note of the steadied growth in Edward’s first high school coaching stint, an important factor in making him the Pirates’ next leader on the floor.

“First of all, looking at his track record at South Columbus, they improved every year,” said Register. “You can obviously see the passion he has for the game. Having the college background, too, I think he’s going to work real well with our kids and it’s what they need right now.”

A disciple of coach Ben Miller, having played for him at The University of North Carolina Pembroke in 2008, Edwards shares the same love for defending that helped hold opponents to just over 47 points per game last season.

A keen focus on keeping opponents under 50 points, combined with what he calls a ‘talented’ roster, Edwards feels confident those elements will formulate a recipe for success in his first year with the Pirates.

“We will defend the full length, 84 feet, of the court. Defense has always been my staple,” he said. “Defense will keep you in every single game and your offense, obviously, is going to take you over the top and win the game.”

One player in particular that he hopes to see on the opening-day Lumberton roster is rising senior guard Jordan McNeill, the points leader for both the Sandhills Athletic Conference and Robeson County from a year ago. The two have a history as Edwards coached the high-scoring guard a couple of summers ago in the AAU circuit, an experience he says both are looking forward to rekindling.

Elevating the game of a budding star isn’t new to Edwards as he groomed South Columbus guard Shiquan Conyers into the Three Rivers Conference Player of the Year last season and sees similar success for McNeill if he can embrace the high expectations and pressure put forth.

Register points to the conversations between he and Edwards that highlighted the unique character traits that he hopes will make a positive impact on an off the court.

“We’re not only in this for wins…we also want to make sure these kids are growing in the classroom and to be model cititzens, too,” said Register. “And hopefully we’ll have some kids go to the next level and play…I think that the plan he’s got is right on track for all that and we’re looking forward to it.”

Following a 16-win season that led to a playoff berth, Edwards stressed how important it was to him that he improve that mark and finish at the top of the league.

“Clearly, it’s going to be a little more pressure to win. There’s some good talent in this league —I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Edwards says the goal for this summer is to get the group used to his style and to work on individual skill development. He won’t waste time in doing so as he plans to hit the ground running, starting with open gym on Monday.

Former South Columbus coach wants to set tone on defense

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

