Region 4 opens Powerade State Games with a 10-0 victory

June 14, 2019
By: Staff report
CHARLOTTE — The Region 4 baseball team, which has four players from Robeson County, opened up play at the Powerade State Games with a 10-0 win over Region 8 on Thursday at BB&T Ballpark.

The team coached by Fairmont’s Sandy Thorndyke and assisted by St. Pauls’ Matt Hunt start pool play 1-0 and will take on Region 7 tomorrow at 6:30 p.m., at UNC Charlotte.

Fairmont’s Colby Thorndyke was 3-for-3 with a double in the game, including a pair of RBIs. St. Pauls’ Caleb Henderson was 1-for-1 at the dish in the win.

Other local products for Region 4 that had big showings at the plate were West Columbus’ Jagger Haynes, who was 2-for-2, and Whiteville’s Jake Ransom had a pair of hits, with one being a double.

Region 4 had 15 hits in the game.

