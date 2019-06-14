Takeaways from Panthers mini-camp

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes during an NFL football team practice in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes during an NFL football team practice in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have concluded their three-day mandatory mini-camp and there were quite a few things worth noting from the three-day event that took place from June 11 to 13. It was perhaps the most highly anticipated mini-camp in the league because former league MVP and starting quarterback Cam Newton would be and did throw in a session open to the fans and the media for the first time since going through surgery to repair his injured throwing shoulder.

His limited throwing sessions turned out to be quite the spectacle, especially since the team streamed each moment of it live on their official website for fan and media consumption. It’s a little funny that a week after head coach Ron Rivera voiced his displeasure of someone spying on the team and sneaking a photo of Newton throwing in a closed session that the team decides to broadcast it for the world to see.

“He did exactly what we had scripted out,” Rivera said. “And that was to make some targeted throws…it’s all through the process, he’s going through the steps of his recovery and I’m very pleased with it.”

Here are some of the top takeaways from the team’s last bit of action on the field until training camp in July:

Newton debuted new throwing motion:

The “Cam Cam” wasn’t the only new thing that was unveiled for the first-time during mini camp. The dynamic dual-threat quarterback has developed a brand-new throwing motion heading into year nine. His new motion is a more compact one that is tighter to his body as to not expose his throwing shoulder to reduce stressful torsion on the muscles, joints and ligaments as well as not leaving it exposed to a potential devastating shot like the one he took in Week 10 last season in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Network analyst Michael Robison, who was a college quarterback before becoming a Pro Bowl fullback in the NFL broke down Newton’s new throwing motion on the set of NFL Total Access.

“A little bit more tight of a motion, see how everything is tight up top, keeping it more of an efficient delivery so that he’s using his legs more to drive the ball and not using his shoulder,” Robinson said while pointing to a side by side still frame of his new motion compared one from a game last year..

Newton also displayed refined mechanics:

The three-time Pro Bowler also took this offseason to improve and refine his mechanics along with his new throwing motion. Quarterback mechanics are the way in which the player moves, adjusts and contorts their body when throwing the ball. Newton focused a lot on his footwork and using his legs to help drive the ball instead of relying solely on his shoulder and arm strength. By stepping into his throws instead of just standing tall or throwing off his back foot,

He’ll be able to get more velocity on his throws, quicken his release and reduce the stress he on his shoulder.

“Having him out here in practice is always fun,” said running back Christian McCaffery about having Newton back out on the field working with the team. “Seeing him throw a little bit was really cool, getting the ball in his hands, letting him get out there and whip it around a little bit. He’s done a heck of a job working hard and we’re all happy to have him back.”

Gerald McCoy takes the field for the first time as a Panther:

The newly signed Pro Bowl interior defensive lineman took the field with his new teammates for the first time since inking his new deal. While he admitted that it will be a bit of an adjustment period since he spent his first nine years playing for Carolina’s division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McCoy I excited to be a part of his new team and is eager to learn the system they run.

“I’m excited to see what we can do,” McCoy said. “It was different because I’m just so used to knowing where to go, knowing where to be, knowing what’s coming, knowing when my reps are coming, knowing when to get a breather, when not to get a breather…One thing I’m always going to do is when they say Gerald go, I’m going to go as hard as I can.”

