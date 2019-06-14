From the Fringe

LUMBERTON — Just three days after being recognized by the National Wrestling Coaches Association as the Scholastic Boys Assistant Coach of the Year, Lumberton’s Teague Little was dripping in sweat, rolling around on the mat with his budding pupils during an offseason session at the team’s practice facility.

The dedication and selfless behavior has been contagious for a thriving program, and Little says no accolade, can get in the way of that.

“I didn’t really know what to think…but it’s exciting. It’s not just that I’m getting recognition, but our school and our team is,” said a nonchalant Little who found out about the selection via social media.

“We’ve been joking around a lot lately about me winning the award and it being a big deal, but I’m more focused on what the guys are doing and just the program more than myself.”

The achievement comes in just his third season with the Pirates and his former college teammate and current head coach Jamie Bell was relieved to see him being rewarded after years of nominating Little for similar awards. Bell called Little a student that “easily” knows more about the sport than he does, specializing in its’ finer aspects which he thinks has proven to be the difference for his group over the past few seasons.

“Ever since he’s been on the team, he’s just been a big asset,” Bell said of Little. “He just brings a lot of knowledge and experience to the team and since he’s come in, we’ve seen the team become more successful. It’s well deserved for him and I think they made a good choice.”

Last season, the Pirates enjoyed another standout year, with 11 wrestlers finishing with 25 or more wins. The team placed second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, while earning a state dual team berth. Heavyweight Tray Regan won championship bouts at the conference and regional levels. He was one of five Pirates to make state competitions.

A former wrestler at storied Parkland High School and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Little credits most of his teaching philosophies to previous coaches. At Parkland, he learned from legendary coach Maurice Atwood who held a record of 435-11 during his tenure at the school while winning eight straight dual team titles from 2007-14.

While wrestling under the current UNCP coach Othello “OT” Johnson, Little says he formed a bond that still holds true. Johnson brought Little on as a student-coach after an injury derailed his collegiate career. The two still have conversations that spark creativity.

“Now, I call him (Johnson) every now and then like…’This is where we’re at in the season, this is what my guys are looking like. What kind of suggestions do you have?’” He offers his advice to me, so he’s a big mentor,” said Little.

With the technical work Little provides his team on the mat, he feels as if the attention to details outside of wrestling may have contributed to taking the honors.

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes into being a coach that a lot of people in the community or outside might not realize,” he said. “I think that’s why we’ve had a lot of success.”

Little mentioned how he and Bell provide transportation for their student-athletes to and from practice and events. And they don’t shy away from paying for their meals “out-of-pocket” when the need arises.

For Bell, the prize solidifies the all-around impact his former wrestling partner has had to facilitate one of the more successful runs in the area.

“It just kind of verifies what has been seen in the athletes. Getting more state qualifiers, state placers —kids going to college,” said Bell. “It’s kind of just a recognition of who is behind all of that…He’s been an integral part of all that success and this is him being rewarded for it.”

