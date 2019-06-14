From the Fringe

By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Lee Hunt shot the best round of his career firing a four under par 68.

Tommy Lowry and James Smith won this week’s senior shootout with a one-stroke victory over Mike Sellers and Knocky Thorndyke.

Tommy Belch and James Humphrey won the second flight, with D.J. Jones and Jim Rogers taking second. J.T. Powers and Tom Jones won the third flight with Richard Moore and Ray Locklear taking second. Jimmy Waddell, Jones, James Locklear and Craig Lowry were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout will be played Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Robert Lawson, Tom Lee, Jerry Lawson and Mark Smith won this week’s Thursday evening scramble with a one-stroke victory over Aaron Maynor, Andy Andrews, Daniel Leonard and Barry Leonard. Clifton Rich, Donald Arnette, Johnny Britt and Fitz Sealey finished in third place. Kelly Lowery and Arnette were closet to the pin winners.

The next Thursday evening scramble will be played on June 27, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Lee Hunt 68; Mitch Grier 72; Tim Moore 72; Wayne Callahan 73; Bruce Thompson 74; Kirk Hamilton 74; David Sessions 74; Dallas Arnette 75; Danny Glasscock 76; Rick Baxley 78.

Recent Pinecrest senior shootout results

Pandora Carter and Al Wall won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout with a two-stroke victory over Lee Hunt and Michael Graham.

The closest to the flag winners were Lindsay Locklear and Craig Lowry.

Wayne Beasley and Elvin Matthews claimed a two-stroke win last week in the senior shootout over Hunt and Graham.

The first flight winners were Jerry Long and Dave Locklear in a playoff over Eric Chavis and Durant Cooper. Special Winners were Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly

The closest to the flag winners were Knocky Thorndyke, Bob Slahetka and Hunt.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Royce McNeill memorial tournament date set

The seventh-annual Royce McNeill memorial golf tournament is set for June 28 at Pinecrest Country Club. The proceeds from the tournament benefit scholarships at UNCP for the women’s baskeball and women’s golf programs, while also going toward Purnell Swett athletics.

The cost for a four-person team is $240, with hole sponorships available for $100. Registration for the four-person, captain’s choice tournament is Noon, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Checks can be made payable to Royce McNeill Golf Tournament and mailed to Ronnie Chavis at P.O. Box 2288, Pembroke, N.C., 28372. For more information, contact Chavis at 910-521-8924.

