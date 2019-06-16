Reed: Jones shows promise to be Week 1 starter for Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8), who was drafted No. 6 overall, prepares to take the snap from James O'Hagan during NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 3, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8), who was drafted No. 6 overall, prepares to take the snap from James O'Hagan during NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 3, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK — Head coaches across the National Football League continue to give ringing endorsements for former North Carolina college studs and standouts this week. The latest talked about publicly is former Duke University quarterback Daniel Jones, who was selected by the New York Giants with the sixth overall pick and is getting ready to start in the very first week of his rookie season according to his head coach Pat Shurmur.

“He’s on track to play day one,” Shurmur said of Jones’ progression since joining the team following the first day of mandatory mini-camp. “The quarterback stuff will kind of be on the front burner for everybody moving forward and I get that, but he’s on track.”

Those comments alone weren’t enough to stir the now brewing quarterback controversy or battle, but it was his comments after saying he believes current starter, two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning will have a great year.

When asked by a reporter if Shurmur believes that Jones has a realistic chance to beat out the 16-year veteran he said, “I think we’re going to play the very best player.” While he openly admitted to “dancing around words” with that somewhat bold statement, he still has faith in Manning’s ability to perform at a high level in 2019, as well as his optimism that his rookie first-round pick will be prepared to step to plate if and when called upon.

Who knows if the second-year head coach meant to motivate the seasoned Manning, encourage the young Jones or simply tease the hot take hungry monster.

When Jones got his name called by commissioner Rodger Goodell on the first night of the draft, the pick was met with immediate and dramatic backlash from the outside for weeks following the conclusion of the three-day event.

It was initially dubbed as arguably the biggest reach in the draft, considering the team had three first round picks in total and the next domino to fall in the latest line of player personnel blunders by the team’s constantly scrutinized General Manager Dave Gettleman. The former head of the Panthers front office and now at the helm of the Giants didn’t do himself any favors in his post-draft press conference when he insinuated that Jones wouldn’t see the field for at least two or three years.

In a defensively loaded draft stocked with day one plug and play starters at the top of the draft, picking what some deemed a project in Jones believed that the former Blue Devil could’ve been made in the mid to late part of round one.

However, as of late, the grumblings about the team taking Jones have tailed off, and even quelled after the rookie has impressed both his coaches as well as teammates with aptitude in the classroom learning the playbook and his glimpses of playmaking ability in organized team activities.

An area of his game in which he has been particularly impressive has been when he has displayed his underrated speed and athleticism on roll outs for throws on the run, or decides to tuck and run. While Manning is recognized as possessing a lot of desirable traits, athleticism has never been one of his strong suits.

Its only June and the bullets don’t really start flying for another couple of months so only time will tell if Jones can blow the coaching staff away in training camp and the preseason to beat out a handsomely paid veteran. A feat similar to what Russel Wilson did with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, or another route may be sit for a year and inherit the team like 2018 league MVP Patrick Mahomes did with the Kansas City Chiefs in year two after being groomed behind Alex Smith as a rookie.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8), who was drafted No. 6 overall, prepares to take the snap from James O’Hagan during NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 3, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_122771824-09148e9dec384062a7f9a38f9f9cd65f-2.jpg New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8), who was drafted No. 6 overall, prepares to take the snap from James O’Hagan during NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 3, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)