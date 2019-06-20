MYRTLE BEACH — The Major League Baseball Player’s Alumni Association is holding baseball clinic at the Ripken Experience facility on Saturday.

The Legends for Youth free baseball clinic will be held on the Griffin Field at the complex and every instructor will be a former Major League player. Included in the group giving instruction is Robeson County resident and former Major League pitcher Alan Fowlkes.

The clinic is for ages 6 to 16, and will be from 9 a.m. until noon, with an autograph session afterwards.

to register, go to https://www.mlb.com/mlbpaa/events/legends-for-youth-clinic-form .

