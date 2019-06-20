Purnell Swett, Lumberton use camp to find new role players

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Tazarie Butler dribbles up the floor at UNCP team camp on Thursday. Butler comes to the Rams from Lumberton and is expected to play a major piece in the backcourt with Xavier Jones in the post. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Tazarie Butler dribbles up the floor at UNCP team camp on Thursday. Butler comes to the Rams from Lumberton and is expected to play a major piece in the backcourt with Xavier Jones in the post. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton rising junior guards Jadarion Chatman, right and Charlie Miller, middle, will assume bigger roles next year for the Pirates to play alongside Jordan McNeill. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton rising junior guards Jadarion Chatman, right and Charlie Miller, middle, will assume bigger roles next year for the Pirates to play alongside Jordan McNeill. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Xavier Jones rises up for a one-handed dunk on a fast break at the UNCP team camp on Thursday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Xavier Jones rises up for a one-handed dunk on a fast break at the UNCP team camp on Thursday.

PEMBROKE — The two Sandhills Athletic Conference basketball teams from Robeson County used The University of North Carolina at Pembroke boys basketball team camp to start the personnel puzzle they must figure out between now and the start of the season in November.

But both Purnell Swett and Lumberton have the benefit of the biggest piece of that puzzle already figured out by way of the star player on each roster. Rising seniors Jordan McNeill for the Pirates and Xavier Jones for the Rams will be the focal point heading into next season and are considered the front runners for county player of the year.

Thursday’s team camp was to find the complementary pieces, as well as continue to work on team chemistry as both squads will enter next season with major pieces to fill in the starting lineup and the normal rotation.

Lumberton entered the camp following one day of organized team workouts with new head coach Bryant Edwards, who was approved to take over the program last week. Entering the camp, Edwards set his expectations low of the group.

“They definitely exceeded my expectations. Coming in here I really didn’t have the mentality of wins and losses, I just wanted to build and show them what I expect of them,” Edwards said. “They bought in super quick to the intensity that I’m going to bring.”

The Pirates went undefeated in pool play, earning wins over Purnell Swett, Gray’s Creek and Dillon Christian, before advancing to the semifinals of tournament play and losing to the eventual champions, Fairmont, by three points.

With McNeill carrying over the play he showcased on both ends of the floor last season, other pieces emerged to the incoming coach in the six games he witnessed from the bench.

“I wanted to get a feel for them and see who all I have,” Edwards said. “We have some really good freshmen and sophomores that are going to help. Maybe not on the varsity level next year, but they are going to grow this program. The pieces around Jordan are going to be very beneficial for him.”

Edwards mentioned the likes of rising junior guard Charlie Miller taking steps to be more aggressive off the dribble, rising senior Michael Todd showing more confidence in the post and rising freshman Jamerl Brockington as players emerging early to catch his eye.

Jones’ energy on the boards and scoring in the paint last season showed once again on Thursday for the Rams, and teams struggled to slow down his large frame coupled with his amped-up motor. While Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson knows that the rising senior is capable of recording a double-double, finding others willing to crash the boards next season is a key objective this offseason.

“With the mix of the old and the new, I can see us being competitive,” Sampson said. “Everybody knows he’s (Jones) a beast. We have got to get help on the boards

That rebounding lift could come from the handful of jayvee big men that are making the move up next season. Sampson listed players like Malachi Page and Cameron Ferguson that grew up on Thursday.

“I’m pleasantly surprised with that group,” Sampson said. “I’m proud of their effort against a really tough Cary team.”

Jones benefited from veteran guard play last year, and while that backcourt is graduating, a new class could be coming in to give the Rams balance next fall. Lumberton transfer Tazarie Butler and rising senior Jalen Locklear had a limited role last year and will be expected to play major minutes next year.

“Tazarie gave us a lot of good minutes the last couple days,” Sampson said.

The Rams posted three wins and three losses in the camp.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Tazarie Butler dribbles up the floor at UNCP team camp on Thursday. Butler comes to the Rams from Lumberton and is expected to play a major piece in the backcourt with Xavier Jones in the post. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0873.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Tazarie Butler dribbles up the floor at UNCP team camp on Thursday. Butler comes to the Rams from Lumberton and is expected to play a major piece in the backcourt with Xavier Jones in the post. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton rising junior guards Jadarion Chatman, right and Charlie Miller, middle, will assume bigger roles next year for the Pirates to play alongside Jordan McNeill. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0876.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton rising junior guards Jadarion Chatman, right and Charlie Miller, middle, will assume bigger roles next year for the Pirates to play alongside Jordan McNeill. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Xavier Jones rises up for a one-handed dunk on a fast break at the UNCP team camp on Thursday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0869.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Xavier Jones rises up for a one-handed dunk on a fast break at the UNCP team camp on Thursday.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.