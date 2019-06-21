Reed: Warrior’s dynasty might not be over just yet

Fans hold up signs for injured Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Fans hold up signs for injured Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OAKLAND, Ca. — After the two-time reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors, were dethroned by red hot Toronto Raptors led by Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in the NBA Finals, there has been a growing narrative that the loss signified the end of their dynasty.

Their pursuit of a three-peat was thwarted in Game 6 of the Finals series when Toronto captured their first championship in franchise history, but the most devastating blow wasn’t even the loss itself.

They could be without two of the greatest players at their respective positions for some time after All-Stars Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant went down in back-to-back games in the same week.

After being out of the lineup for over a month, with his team looking down a 3-1 hole in the series and needing to secure game five in a must-win situation, Durant, who had been out with a calf injury returned to action with his team on the brink of elimination.

However, his much-awaited return was cut short before halftime when he went down with what later revealed to be a torn Achilles tendon, which will cost him all of the 2019-2020 season and possibly a portion of the following season.

Thompson and company were able to rally behind their fallen teammate and pull out a win in Game 5 and force a Game 6 in what would ultimately be the final game in Oracle Arena since the team will be moving across the bay to San Francisco in their new facility next season.

Still inspired by the heartbreaking injury suffered by Durant, two days later Thompson would lead the charge in what looked like what was going to be a series-tying Game 6 victory to extend the series for a winner-take-all Game 7, until he fell victim to a devastating leg injury of his own when he landed awkwardly and was later revealed to be a torn ACL.

Prior to the freak injury, he was on fire and looked unstoppable on both ends of the floor with 30 points through three quarters. While the Warriors will be without both of these superstar players for a while with Thompson possibly slated to return late next season, let us not forget that they hobbled through the series and still nearly took it the distance.

They will no doubt take a step back next season and they will likely fail to break their tie with the Boston Celtics of the 1960s for most consecutive Finals appearances at five. This comes with the new super team brewing in Los Angles following the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade, and with rumors that Leonard is considering returning to Western Conference as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to music legend Albert Hammond and 90’s Grammy award-winning R&B group Tony! Toni! Tone!, “it never rains in southern California” so while the immediate future for the Warriors looks really gloom and doom, their reign may not be over just yet, just on a one-year hiatus if Durant does not sign elsewhere in free agency and returns to form following a what is expected to be a lengthy recovery.

