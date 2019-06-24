Lumberton 16U stars win at state games

Courtesy Photo The Lumberton Recreation Department 16-and-under all-star basketball team claimed the 10th-grade title at the Powerade State Games over the weekend in Concord. The team went 3-1, and earned a 63-61 win over the Running Rebels in the championship.

