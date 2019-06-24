Heading to states

June 24, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Courtesy Photo The Lumberton Belles 15-and-under Dixie Youth softball team claimed the District 9 title in Carthage this weekend. The Belles went undefeated and beat Pembroke in the title game. Both Lumberton and Pembroke will go to the state tournament in Leland July 12 to 17.
Courtesy Photo The Lumberton Angels 10-and-under softball team finished runner-up at the District 9 tournament in Carthage. The finish qualifies the team for the state tournament in Leland July 12 to 17.

CARTHAGE — Three Robeson County Dixie Youth Softball teams are heading the the state tournament after the weekend in Carthage in the District 9 tournament.

The Lumberton Belles 15-and-under team finished its tournament off undefeated, and defeated Pembroke 6-4 in the championship on Sunday. Both teams qualified for the state tournament as well as the Lumberton Angels 10-and-under squad that finished second at the district tourney to make the field on July 12 to 17 in Leland for the state tournament.

Team members for the Lumberton Belles include: Abigail Mayers; Aniya Merritt; Alyssa Stone; Tiara Stueck; Mackenzy Hardin; Alona Hanna; Belle Merlo; Constance Seals; Carlee Register; Jaelyn Blue; Emma Jones and Mia Vasquez. William Britt, Braylon Jones and Paige Strickland coach the team.

In the Belles championship, Stueck had three hits and scored a run for Lumberton, while teammates Merritt and Jones each went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Vasquez also added in two hits. Lumberton scored three runs in the fourth inning to take control of the ballgame and claim the win.

Team members for the Lumberton Angels include: Londyn Rozier; Olivia McLamb; Aaliyah Duran; Mackenzie Register; Makayla Mitchell; Alivia McMillan; Mariah Locklear; Brynn Scott; Maliyah Hardin; Sonata Oxendine; London Bullard and Koryan Locklear. Mackie Register, Jeff Mclamb and Marcus Mitchell coach the team.

