Heading to states

With school out for Robeson County, summer workouts have begun for area football teams now with the clock counting down the month and a half until the first preseason practices start.

Over the two weeks open for high schools to work out in June, The Robesonian sports staff is breaking down the sessions from all six schools with Purnell Swett, Lumberton and South Robeson up next.

Fairmont

As the team pushes through its second set of offseason workouts, Fairmont coach Kevin Inman is cherishing every second he gets with his impressionable group.

The current stretch of practices last two weeks, with another two-week window coming in July.

“Well, you know, we’re on a short time frame…every day matters,” said Inman. “What’s big is working with our (other) sports, because we share so many athletes—utilizing our time and being efficient.”

Most of Inman’s squad consists of two-sport athletes that split their summers between basketball and football camps. That’s why the veteran coach guides his group with a strict, segmented schedule, especially with a host of rising freshman.

“My philosophy is, ‘If you can’t do it in 50 minutes, you’re either doing it wrong or doing too much,’” he said.

“Some stuff, especially with rising freshman, it’s going to sound like Spanish. If they can comprehend that they’re going to make mistakes, but to just keep building from the day before —you know, we just want to see improvement and for them to understand concepts of what we want done.”

The newcomers are getting used to unfamiliar words and alignments and therefore get the last reps so the older players can set the right example. Inman is tracking everyone’s progress throughout the summer, seeing how they adjust both on the field and in the weight room.

Team lifts follow the ‘50-minute’ rule and are broken down by muscle groups alternating days between upper and lower body workouts. The team gets in 10 to 11 lifts followed by ab workouts, then stretches before they hit the field.

Inman says he’ll be more adamant about overall improvement as the group responds following the dead periods in July.

St. Pauls

For Mike Setzer and his St. Pauls squad, the next two weeks are just another phase in what is a gradual process throughout the summer.

“We really, intentionally, took our time during the spring for this moment now. We feel like we’ve transitioned smoothly, so now we’re on our way to giving that maximum effort to August,” he said.

The key hallmark for Setzer’s groups has been defensive intensity. With the departure of leading tacklers Darone Rozier and Keraun McCormick to graduation, both of whom finished with north of 100 wrap-ups last season, a steady diet of drills have already been dedicated to the art despite not being able to go full pads and helmets yet.

“Defensively, we’re missing some huge pieces that just walked out the door with a lot of tackles. So we really highlighted being better tacklers and understanding where we need to be on the field at all times,” said Setzer.

Unlike last season when he took over the interim role midsummer, Setzer feels he can galvanize his group much earlier this offseason. At this stage, he says being able to solidify roles and creating a culture is of the utmost importance.

“You know each team is going to be a little different, even though you have the same coordinators…we feel pretty confident of where our identity is,” he said.

“Our whole offseason has been about being physical. Physicality is the key to the game and that’s what we look forward to being, more physical.”

The Bulldogs will have plenty of opportunities in the next two months to find an identity as Setzer detailed a strenuous schedule that includes scrimmages and 7-on-7 workouts against stiff competition. They’ll be thrust into “tough situations” including challenges against Greys Creek and Richmond who compete at the 3A and 4A levels respectively.

He wants them to get an understanding of the offense and defense while establishing a unique “synergy” that translates into the season.

“We plan on going up there and really competing and not being a doormat,” Setzer said emphatically. “I want to see our kids in a high-pressure situation and come away with a smile and not a frown.”

Red Springs

Since Lawrence Ches has taken over the Red Springs football program, focusing on the weight room has been a major focal point. For the third-year coach, that is one area that he thinks can benefit his team.

“They have learned to love it,” he said. “That’s the biggest part of our program right now. Probably the biggest strength of our team is our true intrinsic need to be in the weight room.”

The change this offseason comes after Red Springs faltered down the closing stretch of the season and was unable to close out games. With more work on the strength and conditioning, that carries over the focus on the field to help the Red Devils close out games in the fall.

“We don’t have to push them toward the weight room anymore,” Ches said. “They actually enjoy it.”

Red Springs has boasted strong athletes in the past that have worked in the weight room religiously, but with each senior class that leaves, it opens up new roles for underclassmen to fill, and Ches said that he’s seeing the underclassmen take over this summer.

“The biggest difference is everybody from seniors to freshmen are working hard to the point where now two-thirds of the team can bench 225,” Ches said.

Ches also noted that the strongest player on the roster isn’t an upperclassman, but rising junior lineman Dixon McLean.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs has shifted focus to the weight room during Lawrence Ches’ tenure, that includes the help of assistant coach Kevin Kaga, middle, overseeing the weight training regiment. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_RSFB_JunePractice.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs has shifted focus to the weight room during Lawrence Ches’ tenure, that includes the help of assistant coach Kevin Kaga, middle, overseeing the weight training regiment. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian St. Pauls football coach Mike Setzer, center, instructs the team during an offseason practice on Wednesday. The reigning Robeson County coach of the year looks to challenge the Bulldogs with road scrimmages before the season starts. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_SP_Setzer_June.jpg Donnell Coley | The Robesonian St. Pauls football coach Mike Setzer, center, instructs the team during an offseason practice on Wednesday. The reigning Robeson County coach of the year looks to challenge the Bulldogs with road scrimmages before the season starts.

Teams begin prep work for fall with school out

By Jonathan Bym and Donnell Coley Sports staff