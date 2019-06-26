NASCAR fans race to town to meet Chase Elliott

LUMBERTON — Racing fans from far and wide raced to the Ollie’s store opening in Lumberton to meet and greet with rising NASCAR star Chase Elliott on Wednesday.
With 250 tickets to meet the 2016 NASCAR rookie of the year being disbursed at 7:30 a.m., the line to pick up the tickets outside of the store started before the sun rose.
“It’s cool to see the support when you come to these places,” Elliott said. “They said people were here early this morning. I wouldn’t get here early this morning to see me. But seriously, things like that, you can’t take for granted because you don’t know if it will always be that way. I enjoy it while I’m here and treat people as kindly as possible.”
Elliott Clayton from Fuquay-Varina saw on social media of the driver’s appearance and made the trip down, but not without a cost.
“I was hoping to come to this and my boss was able to let me off,” Clayton said with two die-cast cars with freshly marked autographs from Elliott. “I guess I’ll just have to work late the rest of the week but it’s worth it.”
Other racing fans from the local area didn’t have as long of a trip. Laurinburg native Adam Peele has been a lifelong racing fan since he was 4 when he and his grandfather would go to race practices at Rockingham Speedway.
Being a Jeff Gordon fan since falling in love with the sport, the retirement of the NASCAR legend thrust Elliott into the driver’s seat of the No. 24 car on the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series in 2016 and gave Peele and many other racing fans a new driver to cheer for.
“I felt like I had to be a fan of the 24 no matter who is in it,” Peele said after meeting Elliott for the first time.
Many others like Peele, brought memorabilia from Elliott’s No. 24 years in 2016 and 2017.
“I’ve done a few of these now and the cool thing about doing the Ollie’s stuff is we’re kind of in different locations, but we are still in the Southeast a lot of times,” Elliott said. “That’s where I’m from and a lot of people that follow my family are from, which is neat. It’s cool to kind of feel that connection and see all the right hats and t-shirts.”
Even after autographing and taking photos with the 250 people with tickets, Elliott stuck around to fulfill the wishes of workers for the new store and others that were too late to get in line.
“What really impressed me was how fan friendly he is. I’ve always heard he was really interested in his fans,” Peele said. “Some drivers act like they could care less when they are at events like this, but he really engages with fans and cuts up with kids.”
Elliott has won four Cup Series races in his career, including a race earlier this season in Talladega. After that win, Elliott posted a top-five finish in five of the next six races, but in the last two weeks has finished 20th at Michigan and 37th in Sonoma last week due to a mechanical issue.
“It was an unfortunate Sunday for us last week, but we are going to go to Chicago and try to rebound for the summer months to get back in the right direction.”
Elliott is seventh in the points standings currently.
