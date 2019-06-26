Western Carolina camp breed competition

PEMBROKE — Whether it’s a tournament championship in March or a team camp title like the one they secured at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on Thursday, the Fairmont basketball team uses the same formula: grinding as a unit to achieve greatness.

Golden Tornadoes coach Montrell McNair was pleased with his group’s run, losing just once in four games in what was a marathon of a day.

“It’s giving them the ability to play back-to-back and play under pressure,” McNair said of the camp experience. “We want to come in and try to build team chemistry and trust for each other…so we can start focusing on moving forward from last season.”

Last year, Fairmont overcame a trying start to capture their fourth straight Three Rivers Conference tournament title. Rising senior Dwayne Davis and upcoming junior Jakeem Moore were instrumental pieces to that run and on Thursday, they picked up where they left off.

At 6-foot-3, Davis flashed his all-around game from the combo guard position. McNair praised Davis’ ability to better himself, but his floormates.

“What worked for Dwayne is what he does off the ball. He doesn’t have to have the ball in his hands,” McNair said.

“Just the little things he does to make us better, it’s makes the opportunities easier for him and his teammates. He’s just got that kind of I.Q.”

Davis touched on a similar vein when speaking of the run he helped guide that eventually resulted in a win over Cary in the championship game.

“It helps us get a good I.Q. with each other and stuff. I try to fill in all the soft spots and try to help my team out,” he said.

The playmaking ability falls in line with the cohesive structure McNair preaches on a daily basis. It’s the same accord that has Moore mimicking both Davis and McNair.

“It helps us come together, trust in one another and being on the same path,” Moore said of the value they gain from running the summer circuit.

“I try to just keep the team up and don’t let them get down. Have they back.”

Moore proved to have his teammates back in a big way during the second round of bracket play, in a matchup with Robeson County rival Red Springs. After trailing by six in the late stages of the second half, Moore put in back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game with just over a minute left.

“That’s a different type of game. I treat that like, I don’t want to lose,” said Moore.

The Golden Tornadoes would win in overtime and Moore again helped the group defeat an in-county rival in the next round when they took down Lumberton, who was previously undefeated on the day.

“I liked his aggressiveness to start off with,” McNair said of Moore. “He was attacking, he was relentless on defense and was just playing hard…that’s what I like to see him do.”

Meanwhile, Red Devils coach Glenn Patterson saw a different side of his young squad who went 3-0 earlier in the week during a similar camp held at Richmond High.

At UNCP, Patterson’s bunch won just one game, but suffered tough losses including close decisions to both Fairmont and Cary. He thinks the overall experience with working on situational plays and handling crucial possessions in live action will pay dividends later.

“I like my bunch, man. They are scrappy,” said Patterson. “We got some length, this year, unlike other years. So I think we’re going to be OK. We’re going to be very competitive.”

The bunch features five rising seniors that played spotty minutes a year ago and will be thrust into a new role, including spindly forward Chandler McMillan who will see his first taste of high school basketball this season.

“Well, these guys are gym rats. That’s one thing I like about them. They love to get in the gym and work on their skill…they’re constantly calling myself and my son to get in the gym and so, that’s a plus,” Patterson said.

One of the workout addicts is rising senior guard Jordan Ferguson who Patterson hopes to “lean a lot” on this year as a leader. Ferguson was a bright spot for the Red Devils on Thursday, displaying his quickness and toughness.

Overall, the shifty floor general said he was most pleased with how he stepped up to support his inexperienced squad.

“That’s what I worked on today, just being more vocal and doing what a leader does,” he said.

The Red Devils sole win came in blowout fashion over Gray’s Creek in the opening round of single-elimination play.

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Red Springs guard Jordan Ferguson drives the lane during camp at UNCP. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_UNCPcamp_Ferguson.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Red Springs guard Jordan Ferguson drives the lane during camp at UNCP. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian UNCP coach Ben Miller congratulates the Fairmont basketball team after winning the single-elimination tournament hosted by the university on Thursday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_UNCPcamp_Fairmont.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian UNCP coach Ben Miller congratulates the Fairmont basketball team after winning the single-elimination tournament hosted by the university on Thursday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Fairmont guard Dwayne Davis attacks the rim during camp hosted by UNCP on Thursday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_UNCPcamp_Davis.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Fairmont guard Dwayne Davis attacks the rim during camp hosted by UNCP on Thursday.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer