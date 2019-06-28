Three county softball players named to all-state team

June 28, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett senior JaiLeana Deese drives a ground ball in a game this season for the Lady Rams. Deese represented Purnell Swett on the all-state team announced by the NCSCA on Thursday.
Donnell Coley | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton pitcher Morgan Britt releases the ball during a postseason game this past season. Britt was announced to the NCSCA all-state team on Thursday.
Donnell Coley| The Robesonian file photo Lumberton shortstop Madison Canady readies for a pitch during a postseason game this past season. Canady was one of two Lady Pirates named to the NCSCA all-state team on Thursday.

LUMBERTON — Three of the most dominant softball players in Robeson County over the last four years earned their final high school accolades on Thursday when the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association released its all-state team.

Selected from the county were Lumberton’s Madison Canady and Morgan Britt, along with Purnell Swett’s JaiLeana Deese. The trio guided both programs to be the two best in Robeson County over the last four years with each program claiming two Robeson County Slugfest titles during that span.

All three will play at the next level with Canady going to Radford, Britt going to UNCW and Deese going to Louisburg College.

Canady was the four-time Robeson County softball player of the year, and despite having teams pitch around her, posted impressive marks at the plate this season. She posted a .486 batting average with a Sandhills Athletic Conference-leading 39 RBIs. She also knocked six homers out this season, including a three-run shot in her final high school at-bat in the second-round playoff loss at Hoggard.

As county pitcher of the year, Britt posted four no-hitters in her final campaign to rebound from a injury-filled junior season. She shared conference player of the year honors in her final season after recording a 1.79 ERA in the circle and a .387 batting average in the batter’s box. Britt also was a valuable piece on the base paths for the Lady Pirates. Britt finished with 138 strikeouts.

Deese was the leader of a young and talented Purnell Swett squad, and like Britt was an important piece at the plate and on the rubber. She led her team in batting average (.446), home runs (5), and RBIs (20). Deese also won a team-high seven games with 2.25 ERA in the circle. Her 53 strikeouts were second-best on the team.

