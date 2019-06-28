Three county softball players named to all-state team

Before the calendar flips to July and local football teams go into the first dead week of the summer, rosters are starting to take shape as coaches begin defining roles for the ensuing journey.

With Red Springs, Fairmont and St. Pauls covered last week, here’s a look at the other three Robeson County football programs and where they are at in the final week of June.

Lumberton

Inexperience is the first opponent the Pirates face this season, and they haven’t even stepped on the field for a game yet. Major forces on both sides of the ball have left the program due to graduation and this season, inexperience will take over those roles.

With the Pirates’ numbers hovering around 45 players this week, coach Kelly Williamson said he will have to be resourceful this coming season. But what the team lacks in experience, Williamson said it makes up for in strength.

“They are working hard in the weight room and they’ve all been here,” Williamson said. “We are stronger than where we were last year, I’ll tell you that. They know what they are doing.”

The underclassmen that are expected to start in the Lumberton secondary, and possibly at quarterback have gone through a trial by fire to prepare themselves for the upcoming season, with the team competing in 7-on-7 workouts at Dillon High School against some of the top teams in the local area on both sides of the border.

“Our quarterback hasn’t ever done this today and our defensive backs haven’t ever been in this type of environment,” Williamson said. “There are some good teams here today. You’ve just got to coach them up and we’ve got to do a better job to coach them harder.”

Those workouts have also provided the upcoming seniors and juniors a chance to focus on leadership they are having to take over in the fall.

Purnell Swett

The Rams have to overcome major turnover as they get set for the upcoming season.

They’ll be without their head coach who jumped to Bladenboro to lead West Bladen.

The county’s offensive player of the year graduated and made the 145-mile trek from Pembroke to Elon in hopes of starring for the Phoenix this fall.

That leaves interim coach Robbie Brown with a jumbled roster looking to fill sizable gaps, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Following Tuesday’s 7-on-7 exhibition at Dillon, the former Wildcats coach raved about how his group looked in its’ first scrimmage of the preseason against some of South Carolina’s best programs.

“I felt really good. I give them an ‘A‘ for effort,” Brown said about his team.

“The stuff that we have practiced, we did well with. The stuff that we started working on that we actually haven’t practiced, I think we adjusted well. It just gives us a good foundation to continue.”

Rising seniors Ben Brooks and Micah Carter are expected to be the biggest foundational pieces and according to Brown, the tandem has to set the pace as key playmakers.

“They have improved so much from last year and that’s exactly what we needed,” Brown said of the duo. “I really would be disappointed if we’re not competitive with everybody.”

Carter remains one of the few constants from a year ago, returning as the starting quarterback. Brooks now transitions from his secondary receiver role last season to a primary one. He and Carter hooked up on countless occasions at Dillon including a pair of long touchdowns.

Brown is also excited about bringing up players from last year’s jayvee team up to varsity. He thinks the youngsters will provide “filler” to complement the veterans.

Also joining the squad is Lumberton transfer Tazarie Butler. Brown says the rising junior running back has “fit right in” and will provide another threat with his ability to make defenders miss in space.

The Rams finished with a 3-1-1 record during Tuesday’s 7-on-7 sessions.

“The effort is there. They work hard in the weight room. They work hard on the field. And it gets us excited as a coaching staff,” Brown said.

South Robeson

The school as a whole is essentially sitting and waiting for the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education meeting on July 9 to await its fate for next year, but the football team has looked to stay business as usual on the practice field.

Attendance at workouts has dropped off significantly for the Mustangs since the announcement was made by the school board, but the coaching staff is giving players the option to work out.

“These kids are really working hard. They were excited for this season and they were really excited for what we were building here,” offensive coordinator Donald Schietzelt said. “Before we were getting about 30 kids before the meeting, but now it’s smaller numbers and the kids are still working hard. It’s exciting to see that happen, no matter what happens.”

The focus of the workouts has been that of conditioning, and less about schemes.

“We have been trying to get them stronger and in shape because we don’t know if they are going to be here or not. We don’t want to push across our system if it’s going to cause confusion,” Schietzelt said. “Right now the main focus is trying to help these kids out. We want to look out for them because that’s what coaching is all about.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton defensive back Jordan Williams reaches up to intercept a pass against Mullins at a 7-on-7 at Dillon this week. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0896-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton defensive back Jordan Williams reaches up to intercept a pass against Mullins at a 7-on-7 at Dillon this week. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter dumps a pass over the middle during a 7-on-7 exhibition at Dillon on Tuesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_PS_7o7Micah-1.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter dumps a pass over the middle during a 7-on-7 exhibition at Dillon on Tuesday.

Lumberton, Purnell Swett, South Robeson continue work before dead period

By Jonathan Bym and Donnell Coley Sports staff