Warriors win big in Greensboro

June 28, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
The Carolina Warriors Varsity team competed in the Go Big or Go Home tournament last weekend in Greensboro. The team won three consecutive games to claim the varsity championship. Team members include: Micheal Todd; Braylan Grice; Tyler Maidene; Tristan Locklear; Christopher Lucas; Cameron Ferguson; and Jaston Williamson, with coach Herbert Lucas.

