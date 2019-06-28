Meekins earns another mark

Meekins Meekins Courtesy photo Lumberton native Julius Meekins runs the 100-meter dash during the Lumber Regional Senior Games in May. Meekins took bronze at the National Senior Games last week. Courtesy photo Lumberton native Julius Meekins runs the 100-meter dash during the Lumber Regional Senior Games in May. Meekins took bronze at the National Senior Games last week. Courtesy photo Former UNCP track standout Julius Meekins, right, celebrates after winning the bronze medal at last week's National Senior Games in Albuquerque. Courtesy photo Former UNCP track standout Julius Meekins, right, celebrates after winning the bronze medal at last week's National Senior Games in Albuquerque.

LUMBERTON — While most dads were unwrapping socks and ties during brunch on Father’s Day, Julius Meekins stood on a track in Albuquerque, New Mexico, preparing to race the top senior sprinters in the nation.

Establishing a low-key disposition, very few knew of Meekins’ extraordinary athletic feats of late.

On that Sunday, the Lumberton resident was in constant contact with one of the selected few, his only daughter, keeping her updated as he advanced to the semifinal round of the National Senior Olympics in the 100-meter dash.

Meekins did enough Monday to qualify for the finals on June 18 and says he was pleased with the results because of the dedication he displayed leading up to the event.

“It’s one of those situations where you’re feeling good because you know you did everything that you could possibly do on that day, but you’re afraid to look up at the big finishing board because you don’t know where you’re going to see your name,” he said.

“Looking up and seeing my name with a three beside it — I guess it brought a good conclusion to the process and the months of training.”

Despite reservations of coming in fourth, a time of 13.13 seconds secured a spot on the podium and a bronze medal.

The former University of North Carolina at Pembroke track star has a long list of athletic achievements that include a school record for the indoor long jump as well as a first-place finish in the outdoor long jump during the 1980 Division II National Championships.

Currently, Meekins, 60, is a fitness tech at the Southeastern Health Lifestyle Center for Fitness in Lumberton, where one of his functions is to serve as the water aerobics instructor for a unique unit of “navy seals,” the name he affectionately gives the group of elderly women that attend his class every Tuesday.

In addition to teaching the class, he implemented a water workout for himself for two days a week that proved to be the difference in securing his latest accolade.

“Being able to train in water not only increased my endurance, but I was able to go through a full range of motion and I was able to simulate the sprint form that was needed out on the track without the pounding on the joints,” he said.

Two years prior, Meekins said he was contacted by Ursula Selles, the coordinator of Lumber River Regional Senior Games, to see if he would be interested in competing in any of the 30-plus events that are held for residents of Robeson, Bladen and Hoke counties every April.

Meekins thanks Selles for reaching out to him as he “fell in love” with the senior games when he visited the first time.

“Once I got there and saw what I call ‘true seniors,’ enjoying themselves, putting up excellent times and excellent performances, it motivated me to try just a little bit harder,” he said.

During last year’s regional senior games, the former three-time All-American placed first in both the 100 and standing long jump, then went on to qualify for nationals by earning a top-3 finish in the state competition.

“We’re very proud of Mr. Meekins. He represented North Carolina well,” said Selles.

Meekins gets set to defend his title in September for this year’s state meet, which he admits will be even more challenging having to sport a fresh “target on his back.” He says the focus now is improving areas he feels cost him a chance at placing higher at nationals and the rest will take care of itself.

Above all, as a Lumberton native, Meekins feels it’s his responsibility to carry the spirit of his hometown with him to future events in hopes of being a source of inspiration.

“I’ve been motivated by a lot of fine people in the Robeson County community,” he said. “It gives me an opportunity to cast some of that motivation on someone else — and I think that’s something to be proud of.”

Other first-place winners of the state senior games representing Robeson County were Yvonne Galbreath, JD Revels, Denise Singletary, Dick Taylor and Douglas Williams-Tucker.

Lumberton native, former UNCP star takes 3rd in National meet

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

