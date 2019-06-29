From the Fringe

By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Jeff Broadwell, Donnie Beck, Ryan Bass and Roy Williamson won this week’s Thursday evening scramble with a one-stroke victory over Nick Lowry, Chris Jackson, Kyle Covington and Brian Taylor. Andy Andrews, Aaron Maynor, Daniel Leonard and Barry Leonard were the third-place winners. Ryan Bass and Lee Hunt were closest to the pin winners.

The next Thursday evening scramble will be July 11 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Greg Dial and Hartly Oxendine were the winners in this week’s senior shootout with a two-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. Knocky Thorndyke and Delton Burns won the second flight over James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry. Jimmy Dyson and Tom Holland won the third flight followed by Lee Hunt and David Hunt. Jimmy Waddell, Tommy Lowry, Delton Burns and Jimmy Dyson were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shoot Out will be played on Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Donald Arnette 68; Bill Link 70; Marty Hunt 70; Andy Andrews 71; David Sessions 71; Terrance McCallum 72; Tommy Davis 73; Kirk Hamilton 74; Butch Lennon 74; Barry Leonard 74; Joe Marks 75; Mike Gandley 75; Terry Grier 75; Tommy Newberry 75; James Thompson 75; Randy Wiliamson 75; Aaron Maynor 75; Jack Thompson 76; Atlas Warrick 76; Wayne Callahan 76; Joey Todd 77; Evan Davenport 79.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Cliff Nance and Donald Barnes won this week’s Pincrest senior shootou in a scorecard playoff over Jerry Long and John Haskins.

Closest to the flag winners were Knocky Thorndyke and Al Wall.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout is July 11, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Other upcoming tournaments

Dates for other local gof tournaments include, the Robeson County Golf Championships at Pinecrest Country Club on July 19 to 21, and the Kiwanis All-American golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club on Aug. 17 and 18.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

