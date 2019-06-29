Maxton native pulls state record Sunfish

ROWLAND — Jamearos McLeod and Jamuari Baker had played football on the same team for nearly every year since their youth recreation days, and were looking forward to one final season together in the fall on the field at South Robeson.

While the pair might still get to play football again in the fall wearing the same uniforms, it might not be the same royal blue and gold jerseys.

The Mustangs await their fate for next school year as the Public Schools of Robeson County sort out a plan that will be announced at the July 9 Board of Education meeting if South Robeson will be a high school in the fall, or if consolidation efforts will move the students to Fairmont, Purnell Swett or Lumberton.

“It’s stressful not knowing where we are going to go and not wanting to leave,” Baker said. “We want to stay here and play with our friends. A lot of us are probably going to separate. All these people we knew since kindergarten and now we might not get to graduate with them.”

If the players had to choose, they would like one more season playing in front of family and friends that have supported them their whole career.

“The whole community supports us. They come out and have our backs when we play our rivals,” McLeod said, “And all the teachers are there for us and help us out.”

Over the week and a half since the school board approved Superintendent Shanita Wooten’s plan to move students from South Robeson and combine Fairgrove and Rowland middle school students on the campus, numbers at offseason workouts for the Mustangs have dropped off significantly. The day following the meeting saw an immediate drop off in numbers, but the driven ones have braved the heat this past week in small numbers to continue to prepare for the upcoming football season.

For the first two days of workouts this week, the Mustangs had less than 10 players at each workout, but the ones that have shown up know what the others are missing out on.

“It just shows who cares, who’s dedicated and who still has hope that the school isn’t going to shut down,” Baker said. “When they go to these other schools they won’t be able to show their full potential because they’ve been sitting at the house all day, but with us, we can still push it because we’ve been here grinding.”

“I feel like everybody is dedicated. It’s going to be my last year so I’ve got to give all that I got to get somewhere that I can support my family,” McLeod added.

Both McLeod and Baker are expected to be among the county’s best players on the gridiron in the fall.

Mike Propst was approved in February by the board to be the next football coach at South Robeson and said the team was starting to buy into the new coaching staff the time the decision was announced. Propst said that he felt obligated to keep providing for the players through this time of uncertainty.

“We are still going to make the weight room and workouts available for them. It’s all that we can do,” Propst said. “I feel like we owe it to the kids and they deserve to have a place where they can work out.”

If the school were to close down, a majority of the student body would be split between Fairmont and Purnell Swett, with less than 100 going to Lumberton. Until the decision is made, athletes are unable to participate in workouts at the schools they might attend in the fall.

But when it comes to finding where the athletes will go in that case, Propst and his staff have talked with parents and players about finding the right fit academically, and athletically for the students.

McLeod said that situation could put him and his teammates behind the eightball.

“If they do shut us down, it’s going to be hard for some of the athletes because the other schools are practicing and have their plays together,” McLeod said. “We are the only school that doesn’t have our team together because of what’s going on.”

As much as the possible decision to close South Robeson would mean major changes for the student-athletes, it puts this season’s opponents in all sports, both in and out of the Three Rivers Conference, in a bind.

Propst said that all opponents have been notified of the possibility that the school and its athletic programs could be terminated this season. The non-conference opponents this season for the Mustangs are Hoggard and Lake View. With 10 games currently on the schedule and needing 10 games to be eligible for the playoffs, Lake View would desperately need to add an opponent for Week 3 to fill the void and have a full schedule this season.

Entering the upcoming dead week mandated by the state, the waiting game continues before the meeting, leaving the football community in Rowland and across the area in suspense.

“I’m praying it will stay open because this is where I want to play at,” Baker said.

“I want to graduate from here,” McLeod said. “There’s a lot of people that are going to doubt us, but we are going to prove them wrong.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Members of the South Robeson football team go through workouts this week as the school and the community await the decision of whether or not the school will be a high school in the fall. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_file-66.jpeg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Members of the South Robeson football team go through workouts this week as the school and the community await the decision of whether or not the school will be a high school in the fall.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor