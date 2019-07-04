Tennis’ growth in the area shown at Lumbee Games

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Ronald Hunt, back, serves as partner Pete Strickland prepares at the Lumbee Games doubles tennis tournament on Wednesday at UNCP.

PEMBROKE — The largest turnout that David Leek has seen during his time coordinating the tennis tournament at the Lumbee Games came out on Wednesday to the UNCP tennis courts, giving him a positive outlook for the sport in the area.

“It’s pretty impressive,” Leek said. “I’m pleased with the turnout and like I told them, we are promoting the game of tennis. I told them to compete hard, but yet not be too competitive to ruin all the fun.”

Leek is the girls tennis coach at Purnell Swett and said that there were seven teams that competed in the doubles tournament.

“We had a lot of junior players, and the top player from Red Springs and her partner from a year ago,” Leek said. “We had some Purnell Swett tennis players and coaches. It’s just phenomenal.”

A pair of West Bladen tennis coaches claimed the doubles title with former coach Jeff Atkinson and current coach Billy Bryant defeating Ronald Hunt and Pete Strickland in the championship match by an 8-6 score.

Brothers Dylan Brooks and Erik Brooks of Pembroke defeated Hermelinda Mendoza and Alexandria Macias of Red Springs, 8-4 in the third-place match.

Six youth tennis players that came out to participate in exhibition matches.

“They are down there having fun. When you play a sport because it’s fun-driven, I don’t think you can go wrong,” Leek said.

The Lumbee Games conclude on Friday with the 3-on-3 basketball tournament that starts at 10 a.m. in the Jones Center at UNCP. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

By Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

