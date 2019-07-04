Past and present local players get once in a lifetime experience with Native American National team

Tim Carter Jr. Tim Carter Jr. D.J. Lowry D.J. Lowry Donnell Coley| The Robesonian A commemorative helmet signed by players of the first Native American National baseball team game at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian A commemorative helmet signed by players of the first Native American National baseball team game at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Frank Fulton, left, talks with Jessie Locklear during the Native American National baseball team showcase on Wednesday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Frank Fulton, left, talks with Jessie Locklear during the Native American National baseball team showcase on Wednesday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Keiyan Bryant delivers a pitch to home for Native American Warriors Black team during the Native American National baseball team showcase at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. Bryant also notched an RBI and a run scored in the 8-7 loss to Warriors-orange. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Keiyan Bryant delivers a pitch to home for Native American Warriors Black team during the Native American National baseball team showcase at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. Bryant also notched an RBI and a run scored in the 8-7 loss to Warriors-orange.

PEMBROKE — In the opening inning of Wednesday’s showcase of the first-ever Native American National baseball team, former Purnell Swett standout D. J. Lowry watched a ball soar over the fence from his vantage point on the opposing end of the diamond.

The two-run blast came off the bat of South Robeson alum Tim Carter Jr., that gave his Native American Warriors Black squad an early advantage.

Lowry says though he and Carter are close off the field, they have always established a friendly rivalry which unfolded again at the inaugural Freedom Baseball Game with ex-MLB veteran and Pembroke native Gene Locklear spectating from the dugout.

“We’re competitive down here,” Lowry said. “So anytime we step between those lines, even though we’re friends on the outside, we’re like enemies…just for those 21 outs that you play.

“He makes me better, I make him better.”

In the top of the seventh, it was Carter who would be searching the skies as Lowry lifted a high fly ball over the right field fence that proved to be the final runs in a 8-7 victory for the Native American Warriors Orange team.

The Greensboro College junior tied a team-high with two hits, while his trio of RBIs and three runs scored were a game high.

Frank Fulton is the commissioner and founder of the national team who served as the Orange team’s coach on Wednesday. He voiced his approval for the manner in which Lowry persevered in a back-and-forth contest.

“D.J. was a very good example for everybody today because when [he] came, I saw that he had some talent and some skill, but his approach was a little off. His mindset was not in a focused path,” said Fulton. “He’s learning how to think the game —not beat himself up…so we kind of helped him get through that.”

After trailing 5-1 through four innings, Lowry walked, then eventually scored in the top of the fifth. One more run would come across in the frame, followed by two more in the sixth that tied the score at 5-all.

Former South Robeson star Braylon Hunt hit a double in the bottom half of the sixth, then scored one of the Black team’s pair of runs in the frame to take a 7-5 advantage.

Carter described his emotions, being able to share the field with longtime friends, especially Lowry, who hit the decisive blow in the last inning.

“Most of these guys I watched play since they were young. D.J. Lowry, he hit a bomb. I was happy for him,” said Carter.

He also spoke about the magnitude of his historic homer that came with his father, and also his coach for the day, watching.

“Like I told my dad, I’m a get one at-bat, if I do it, if I don’t do it, oh well. One and done. It was a special moment, especially playing in front of my home crowd,” he said.

It was also a special moment because another close family member, his brother and reigning county player of the year, Zack Carter, set up the shot with a sacrifice bunt on the prior at-bat.

Zack Carter pitched a couple of innings on the mound and said, despite giving up the three-run jack to an old friend, he had fun and is sold on the concept of the national team.

Fellow Purnell Swett teammate and rising senior pitcher Jeremiah Locklear also took part in the festivities, throwing one shutout inning for the the Warrior’s Black team.

Keiyan Bryant preceded Zack Carter and Locklear in the pitching duties while also notching an RBI single and scoring a run.

Fulton said he thought the close finish was great for those in attendance and was even more proud of what message it sent in the midst of Lumbee Homecoming week.

“I think the Lumbee festival..is about family and baseball is about family,” Fulton said while sharing a postgame meal with team members, “And this was kind of just an epitome of what we do in our own little world of baseball in the bigger scheme of things.

“The fans were appreciative. The weather was good. I mean, this was just awesome.”

He and the participants spoke of adding more games to the team’s schedule to play other teams in various states throughout the country. Fulton also says he wants to set up summer camps to expand the outlook and reach of the organization.

Meanwhile, Lowry put a bow on a night that started with an opening pitch from Bernice Lowry, the mother of the late ex-MLB star Dwight Lowry.

“Nothing really happens around here like that. It’s good that our coach can come in from out of town, not knowing anything about this area and put together all this,” he said.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a part of something like this and you need to be here if you’re a Native American, just to experience it and be a part of history.”

Tim Carter Jr. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_mug_Tcarter.jpg Tim Carter Jr. D.J. Lowry https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_mug_DJ_Lowry.jpg D.J. Lowry Donnell Coley| The Robesonian A commemorative helmet signed by players of the first Native American National baseball team game at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_NAWhelmet.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian A commemorative helmet signed by players of the first Native American National baseball team game at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Frank Fulton, left, talks with Jessie Locklear during the Native American National baseball team showcase on Wednesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_NA-Baseball-game-5.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Frank Fulton, left, talks with Jessie Locklear during the Native American National baseball team showcase on Wednesday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Keiyan Bryant delivers a pitch to home for Native American Warriors Black team during the Native American National baseball team showcase at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. Bryant also notched an RBI and a run scored in the 8-7 loss to Warriors-orange. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DSC_0991.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Keiyan Bryant delivers a pitch to home for Native American Warriors Black team during the Native American National baseball team showcase at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. Bryant also notched an RBI and a run scored in the 8-7 loss to Warriors-orange.

Native American National showcase brings former players back to area

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.