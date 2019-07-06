From the Fringe

Fairmont’s week in review

Richie Chmura made his second career hole-in-one, acing the 147-yard par-3 with a pitching wedge on the 15th hole. Chris Carter made his second career hole-in-one acing the 129-yard par-3 No. 13 using a pitching wedge.

Clifton Rich had his best career round shooting a 73.

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won this week’s senior shootout with a two-stroke victory over Tim Moore and Rick Rogers. Mike Smith and Johnny Hunt won the second flight, with James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry coming in second. Clifton Rich and Jimmy Haigler were the third flight winners, with Bob Slahetka and Brad Hayes taking second. Craig Lowry, Jerry Jolly, Johnny Hunt and Tim Moore were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The next Thursday evening scramble tournament will be played Thursday, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $15 for members and $20 for non-members. A meal will be served after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information and to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Terrance McCallum 69; Jeff Wishart 70; James Thompson 71; Dennis Andrews 71; Clayton Pridgen 72; Kevin Davis 72; Jack Thompson 72; Jay Clark 73; Andy Andrews 73; Clifton Rich 73; David Sessions 74; Mitch Grier 74; Mark Lassiter 74; Joe Marks 74; Brian Davis 74; Danny Lassiter 74; Sean Morrow 74; Brian Haymore 74; Terry Grier 75; Donald Arnette 75; Carey Pittman 76; Danny Glasscock 77; Sam Edens 77.

