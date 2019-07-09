Red Devils learning to conquer adversity at 7-on-7 with bigger schools

LAURINBURG — According to Red Springs football coach Lawrence Ches, when his team is met with adversity, that’s when its at its best.
Though the season isn’t officially underway, the Red Devils were faced with their most difficult situation of the summer at Scotland High on Tuesday when they were deadlocked in the early part of a 7-on-7 scrimmage with last year’s 4A state runner-ups.
After minimal gains through the first handful of plays, Red Springs quarterback Denym McKeithan dropped a 35-yard pass into the hands of Traveze Billinger who beat the Scots cornerback down the right sideline for a touchdown.
“We feed off energy. We feed off positivity. We feed off good things,” Ches said at the conclusion of the evening workouts that included scrimmages against Union Pines and West Bladen.
On the next play following the Billinger score, McKeithan lobbed another ball over the defense for a touchdown, this time to tight end C.J. Newton who burst up the seam for a 30-yard sprint to pay dirt.
The rising senior signal caller says his goal was to jump on opposing teams early to make a statement for how the rest of the night would go. When the host team’s sideline roared after a touchdown or big play, he made sure the Red Devils had something to cheer about.
“We try to match the intensity that they have,” said McKeithan of Scotland. “I was thinking I had to be focused and be at my best.”
McKeithan didn’t always connect deep, however, exemplified by an under-thrown ball to Newton who had worked past a West Bladen defender down the left sideline in the final scrimmage.
The pass was picked off, leaving a frustrated McKeithan trotting back to the huddle to learn from the mistake.
“I’m trying to work on being more consistent than I am now,” he said. “Just train more, throw more with my receivers to know their speed.”
Ches says though he and the coaching staff put a lot of pressure on the starting quarterback, he thinks McKeithan had his best outing of the offseason because of the number of different receivers he connected with throughout the scrimmages.
Known for being a run-first coach during his time with the program, Ches added that McKeithan’s progression will pay dividends when the regular season comes. He feels the diverse offense should take pressure off running back Lee McLean who tallied over 1,500 yards two seasons ago before being sidelined with a knee injury last year.
As for what to take away from the challenge of competing on the road against opponents at a higher division, both McKeithan and Ches feel the team will benefit long term.
“It’s a wonderful learning experience. Our kids need to learn —2A, 3A, 4A, it doesn’t matter,” said Ches.
“We’re all players and when my kids can compete, it doesn’t matter the level.”
