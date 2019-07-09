Bulldogs battle regional powers at 7-on-7

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls junior Will Ford runs upfield against Chesterfield in the 7-on-7 scrimmages at Richmond on Tuesday. Ford is one of the several St. Pauls receivers that are taking on bigger roles this season. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls junior Will Ford runs upfield against Chesterfield in the 7-on-7 scrimmages at Richmond on Tuesday. Ford is one of the several St. Pauls receivers that are taking on bigger roles this season. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian St. Pauls defensive back Zarron Glover hauls in an interception on Tuesday. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian St. Pauls defensive back Zarron Glover hauls in an interception on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — The St. Pauls coaching staff took an active role during the three 7-on-7 scrimmages at Richmond on Tuesday in hopes that changes now will lead to habits in the fall.

For coach Mike Setzer entering his second season with this group of Bulldogs, he sees the lessons taught now are better to the alternative come August.

“The kids really bounced back from not making some plays,” Setzer said. “I definitely want to see that out here and not in a game. That’s the biggest thing. We want to see them aggressive — if you won’t be aggressive in a 7-on-7, you won’t be aggressive in a real game — but also you want to see a learning curve.”

On both sides of the ball, coaches were squaring away their personnel to help reiterate what had been taught earlier in the summer. This week, high school football teams were back in a live period sandwiched between two dead weeks.

All in all, Setzer said his group’s ability to rebound from mistakes shows maturity in a group that is coming off a state playoff berth and could be among the best in the Three Rivers Conference this season.

But in order to be among the powers in the league once again, the coaches scheduled scrimmages and 7-on-7s among the area’s perennial powers, as evident to the field at the scrimmages on Tuesday, with Richmond, Chesterfield and Phillip O Berry Academy.

In the final outing, the Bulldogs took on the reigning Sandhills Athletic Conference champs, and stood their ground, scoring on their opening drive, and moving the ball effectively with sophomore quarterback Mikail Breeden and a wealth of pass catchers in all three contests.

“I think Coach (Eric) Murphy highlighted this 7-on-7 earlier this year and we wanted to get around the best talent possible,” Setzer said. “We will not see a monster like that this season. When you can come out and compete on the highest level with a Richmond, then you have to be happy with what you see.”

With Marqueise Coleman returning to the backfield for St. Pauls and Breeden stepping into the starting quarterback role, the offseason focus on offense has been to the receiving corps to help balance the offense, and keep defenses from loading the box to slow down the 1,600-yard back from a season ago.

That’s where the wideouts like Will Ford and Waltay Jackson come in. Each player standing over 6-foot-2 provides the Bulldogs with a vertical threat that can tower over defensive backs and have the range to win jump balls, including those that Ford pulled down over a swarm of Richmond defenders on two occasions.

“It shows that even though we come from a 2A school that we can compete with the best of the best,” Ford said. “Last year I played around and didn’t take it serious, but now I’m starting to see that I can do some things when I take it serious, run my routes right and go 100 percent.”

The more serious and focused Ford is what Setzer said will pay dividends with the squad in the season.

“In order to protect ‘Queise and for ‘Queise to have a better year, we have to have guys willing to be the next man up. So we saw several guys be the next man up today,”Setzer said. “He’s grown up more on the field. He’s got a good support system at home and here.”

Senior Jadakyss Glover-Graham also adds experience and speed at the slot position for St. Pauls. Newcomer Javier Ortiz also provides speed and depth in the slot and the defensive backfield.

The group that showed the most resolve working out coverage during the scrimmages was the linebackers. Setzer said that with the exodus of county defensive player of the year Keraun McCormick and Darron Rozier, that senior Jerrod Battle and sophomore Tayshaun Murphy now take over the defense and working through growing pains on Tuesday.

“We had a couple young guys step in, but overall I’ve been pleased,” Setzer said.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

