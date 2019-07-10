The ball is tipped

PEMBROKE — The Carter family’s lives revolve around baseball, and Wednesday’s Native American National team baseball game was a first for the family.

Brothers Zack and Tim Carter Jr., were on the same team, while father Tim Carter Sr., coached the Native American Warriors Black team at Purnell Swett.

The showcase game truly was another family affair on the diamond, somewhat like the Robeson County Slugfest held on that same field two months earlier, when Zack won the title with Purnell Swett after defeating St. Pauls and South Robeson in the tournament, with his older brother and father both as assistant coaches for the opposing teams, respectively.

“It’s an honor to see my two sons on the same team,” Tim Sr. said. “My wife said she had to get a shirt with three different schools on it.”

The brothers said in front of the family environment that they wanted to showcase their skills on the diamond in front of family and friends once more. For Tim Jr., it was a baseball homecoming during Lumbee Homecoming for him in his first action on the field in Robeson County since 2013 when he graduated from South Robeson.

“When I got home from college and playing a little pro ball, I talked with Zack about playing in the man’s league and to come out to play. I had always thought about getting out on the field with Zack and daddy coaching us before he went off to college,” Tim Jr said. “It was heartwarming, man. I loved it. I like playing with my brother. He’s a baller, and he gets down on himself sometimes, but he can play.”

With the Mustangs, Tim Jr. was consistently one of the best hitters in the area, earning all-county recognition all four seasons, and hitting better than .600 in his final two seasons. After stops in college at Louisburg and St. Augustine’s, he went out West to play professionally in Pecos League in New Mexico.

Even five years removed from playing in front of a home crowd in Robeson County, Tim Jr. took three pitches to put life into the contest with a two-run bomb to straightaway center field. After hacking at the first pitch and taking the second, it only took Tim Jr. one glance to the dugout to know what he needed to do with the next offering.

“My daddy and my brother was over there picking at me, and I just spread it out, made an adjustment. He threw another fastball, I threw my hands and it went out,” Tim Jr. said. “It feels good to get back in front of my hometown and supported me when I was coming up and playing. This event could be a big event as it keeps going for the future.”

The family bond has been built over many years with one brother in attendance or practicing with the other on baseball diamonds all over, and Zack said that the two-plus hours they shared at Purnell Swett was a surreal moment that brought the community together.

“It was good chemistry,” Zack said. “The biggest thing I took away from this was coming out here and playing with guys you know and get competitive with them, and also to be with family and have a pretty good time.”

“It was like taking two families and getting competitive with them.”

Zack earned Slugfest MVP, along with Robeson County player of the year, and said that a driving force for him to better himself on the diamond came from his older brother.

“I got it from him being the bully he is, pushing me,” Zack said with a smile. “That’s what you need in a big brother is someone that can push you and want you to be better than him.”

And through all the high marks and accolades that Tim Jr. earned during his career, that was what he wanted to be, the start for his little brother.

“I will say that he is a better athlete than I was. He tries to mimic the stuff I do, even though he has the tools that’s a little better than mine,” Tim Jr. said. “Like I tell him everyday, ‘Don’t be me. Be better than me.’”

Having watched over his two sons, Tim Sr., has seen the relationship they have through baseball, and that the Native American National team has been a chance for them to finally use it together.

“They love competing with each other, but they also love playing with each other,” Tim Sr. said. “Timmy is more of like a dad to Zack. It’s a little different with them.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Zack Carter pitches in the Native American National baseball team showcase game on Wednesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DSC_0013-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Zack Carter pitches in the Native American National baseball team showcase game on Wednesday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Zack Carter, center, congratulates his brother Tim Carter Jr. after he hit a two-run homer in the first inning of the Native American National team’s exhibition game at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. The game was the first time that both Zack and Tim Jr. were on the same team, while their father, Tim Carter Sr. coached the team. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DSC_0964-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Zack Carter, center, congratulates his brother Tim Carter Jr. after he hit a two-run homer in the first inning of the Native American National team’s exhibition game at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. The game was the first time that both Zack and Tim Jr. were on the same team, while their father, Tim Carter Sr. coached the team.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor