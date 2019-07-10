Dixie Boys team a first for Robeson County

By: Staff report
Courtesy photo The Lumberton all-star Dixie Boys junior team is the first team from Robeson County to compete in this age division. The team competes this weekend in the state tournament in Winnabow.

LUMBERTON — For the first time in Robeson County, a Dixie Boys Junior all-star team has been created, and now will compete in the state tournament starting Saturday.

The tournament is being held in Winnabow’s Town Creek Park, with five other teams coming from Columbus, Brunswick and Bladen Counties, as well as teams from the towns of Hope Mills and Dallas.

Lumberton opens the tournament against Hope Mills on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

The Lumberton team is comprised of players from Lumberton, Prospect, Fairmont, Pembroke, Littlefield and St. Pauls.

Team members include: Bryce Fuller; Bladdon Hammonds; Riley Locklear; Jacob Chavis; Garrison Carr; Waydan McMillan; Damian Robinson; Caleb Maynor; Keithyn Hunt; Malachi Gales; Nate Jones; and Stanley Scott. The team is coached by Carl Fuller, Gary Carr and Tommy Lowry.

The age range for this team is all 13-year-olds.

